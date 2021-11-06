The Langford Fire Rescue team load up on old Halloween pumpkins before heading skyward to drop them from their 105-foot ladder. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

The Langford Fire Rescue team load up on old Halloween pumpkins before heading skyward to drop them from their 105-foot ladder. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

A smash for a cause: Langford’s pumpkin drop an annual hit

Halloween decorations fall from above to raise awareness for muscular dystrophy

Halloween pumpkins fell to their demise on Nov. 6 in Langford – for a good cause.

Langford Fire Rescue and their 105-foot ladder are the hosts of the annual Charity Pumpkin Smash, a fun and communal way to get rid of old Halloween decorations while raising funds and awareness for muscular dystrophy.

The money goes toward the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund and Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

All the dropping was done by firemen within an enclosed area in the Westshore Town Centre, outside of the Cineplex.

Onlookers gave up their pumpkins and watched from behind the enclosure as they plummeted from the sky.

“Every year the event gets bigger and bigger – this year has been our best yet,” said Fire Capt. Paul Obersteller.

Approximately 400 pumpkins were smashed this year, all of which are shoveled up by fire crews to be composted for soil, added Obersteller.

While donations are not mandatory to participate, attendees were encouraged to give what they could to the cause.

ALSO READ: Langford Fire Rescue reminds residents to be ready for anything

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

HalloweenLangford

Previous story
Canada earmarks 20 per cent of climate funding to address biodiversity loss

Just Posted

The Langford Fire Rescue team load up on old Halloween pumpkins before heading skyward to drop them from their 105-foot ladder. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
A smash for a cause: Langford’s pumpkin drop an annual hit

Indigenous artist Carey Newman The original Witness Blanket art piece is undergoing conservation at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights. A replica is on tour and will show at the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre from Nov. 16 to Dec. 12. (Photo courtesy of Aaron Cohen, CMHR)
Witness Blanket exhibit touches down in Saanich this month

New figures show criminal code offences dropped 14 per cent across major categories in the jurisdiction of the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP detachment during the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period last year. (Black Press Media file photo)
Major crime down 14 per cent in Sidney/North Saanich

Gerald Harris, Friends of Bowker Creek, Chris Hyde-Lay, parks manager for Oak Bay and Ron Carter, a member of Friends of Uplands Park and an originator of Tree Appreciation Day, plan the swath of land that will be planted Nov. 7. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Tree day event builds on Oak Bay’s urban forest