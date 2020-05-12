The Barton family (right) and the Peters family met at Zero Avenue on Friday to celebrate the wedding of Matt Peters and Liz Barton. (Ron Peters photo)

Abbotsford couple proves love knows one border in COVID-19 era

Oregon family travels to Sumas, Wash. to greet daughter at the Zero Avenue ditch

The Barton family made a run for the border to witness their daughter’s first moments as a married woman on Friday.

With the COVID-19 pandemic closing the Canada-US border, the Barton family drove from their home in Camby, Ore. to Sumas, Wash. and then gathered at the border ditch on Zero Avenue on the American side to see daughter Liz Barton (now Peters) of Abbotsford on her big day.

Liz’s parents Tim and Heather Barton and sister Hannah all made the drive to congratulate Liz and new husband Matt Peters after their marriage ceremony.

Liz showed off her dress and gave a recap of the big day. The Barton family compared Liz’s and Matt’s first-person account with their “Zoomed” video version, gave “air hugs” and took photos before the bride and groom left for their Kamloops honeymoon, instead of their recently cancelled flight to Europe.

Matt’s parents, Ron and Marilyn Peters of Abbotsford, also met the happy couple and the other side of the family at “the ditch.” They had earlier decided not to attend the wedding out of consideration for, and solidarity with, their new daughter in-law’s family.

RELATED: VIDEO: Young Abbotsford couple tie the knot in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic

CoronavirusWeddings

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Evicted Victoria couple return to Travelodge rent-free
Next story
Beacon Hill Park traffic could be limited to allow for more physical distancing space

Just Posted

Beacon Hill Park traffic could be limited to allow for more physical distancing space

Victoria council looks at ways to create more outdoor spaces

Victoria buys properties on Pandora for almost $10 million

Site is a ‘long-term investment’ as part of the plan to address affordable housing

Sooke takes slow, cautious approach to reopening

Council to begin meeting in person again on May 19; South Island Chambers of Commerce collaborate

Drivers reminded to slow down, turn lights on as heavy fog covers Malahat

DriveBC traffic cams show fog disperses near Tunnel Hill

Victoria initiative plants the seed of a ‘dispersed farm’ with food garden starter kits

My FED Farm provides people with the tools, knowledge to seed their food garden

COVID-19: Forget big weddings this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Too soon to draw link between child illness and coronavirus

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Canada must watch for uptick in COVID-19 cases ‘really carefully’ if U.S border opens: feds

The U.S. has more than 1.3 million cases and 81,000 deaths

No fair for 2020, but PNE Prize Home to be raffled and brought to Pemberton lot

Top prize is a ‘a gorgeous 3,188-square-foot modern masterpiece’

Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

Most campuses closed in March due to COVID-19

Funeral homes face PPE shortage as COVID crisis continues

From Langley across the country, funeral professionals need PPE to stay safe

Starbucks to open 65% of Canadian stores by end of week, asks customers to wear masks

Staff will be required to wear masks, have optional gloves

Abbotsford couple proves love knows one border in COVID-19 era

Oregon family travels to Sumas, Wash. to greet daughter at the Zero Avenue ditch

Remote First Nation on B.C.’s central coast asking non-essential travellers to stay away

The remote coastal first nation is concerned about COVID-19 with increased summer tourism

Most Read