Accent Inns, Hotel Zed CEO earns prestigious award

Mandy Farmer, CEO of Accent Inns and Hotel Zed, was given the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Excellence Award on Wednesday evening. (Provided by Deepa Pillay)

When the pandemic hit, Mandy Farmer sent a $250 grocery gift certificate to each of her employees, including those temporarily laid off.

It may be one reason Farmer’s businesses consistently outperform their competitors and have more than doubled their profits in the past five years, with a 52 per cent increase in revenue.

Farmer, CEO of Accent Inns and Hotel Zed, earned the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Excellence Award during a Nov. 18 event.

“For me, this award reflects the work of my whole team who have been heroes during this pandemic,” said Farmer. “They service cancer patients who stay with us, frontline service workers that need to self-isolate away from their families and essential workers that need to travel to work on important projects around the province. I am so proud of them.”

Farmer’s approach to leading her team starts at a personal level. In a recent employee survey, 98 per cent of staff said they were happy or extremely happy with their jobs.

Farmer also believes in giving back to the community any way she can.

All Accent Inns hotels across the province have opened their doors to health care staff and essential workers. The hotel partnered with United Way to create the Hotels for Frontline Workers fund that allowed donors to cover the cost of accommodations for essential service workers.

For 28 years the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards have been the premier national awards program celebrating the achievements of most successful and impactful women who have demonstrated excellence across multiple sectors. This year 8,600 nominations came in from across the country.

For more information on the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards visit womenofinfluence.ca.

