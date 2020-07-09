Traffic is backed up on Sooke Road due to an accident. (Photo by Lauren Rock - Twitter)

Accident on Sooke Road slows traffic in both directions

According to Drive BC, it is unknown when site will be cleared

Traffic is slowed in both directions on Sooke Road due to a motor vehicle accident.

The accident took place near Manzer Road where a semi-truck collided with a pickup truck around noon. A woman who drove past the scene told Sooke News Mirror staff that there seemed to be some spillage from the semi, and Sooke Fire Rescue was on scene sweeping the road and alternating traffic flow.

According to drive BC, delays are expected and it is unknown when the site will be fully cleared. For updates on traffic, please visit drivebc.ca.

