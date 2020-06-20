Add yard waste to the trash being dumped at Oak Bay’s Anderson Hill Park

Grass clippings dumped onto a municipal garbage can outside Anderson Hill Park on Saturday (June 6). (Christina Johnson-Dean Photo )
Bottles and other trash dug out of Anderson Hill Park in December of 2019. Despite decades of reparations the park’s volunteers still find new garbage dumped in the park. (Christina Johnson-Dean Photo )
Bottles and other trash dug out of Anderson Hill Park in December of 2019. Despite decades of reparations the park’s volunteers still find new garbage dumped in the park. (Christina Johnson-Dean Photo )
Piles of invasive branches removed from Anderson Hill Park by volunteers, then taken away by the District of Oak Bay’s Parks crews. (Christina Johnson-Dean Photo )

The work to repair Anderson Hill Park has been ongoing since the early 1990s yet volunteers continue to pull bottles, wrappers and other packaging from the park.

There is also the problem of dog poop bags.

And now another new one, as someone dumped their grass clippings in a garbage can on the park’s edge, through most of the clippings fell to the side, said Christina Johnson-Dean, who has been volunteering there since 1993.

READ ALSO: Old newspapers used in fight against invasive plants

READ MORE: Gallery: Greater Victoria Green Team invades Anderson Hill Park

Johnson-Dean started there as a Girl Guide parent, and though she is now a grandmother to the former Girl Guide’s children, she never stopped pulling invasive plants from Anderson Hill and is now the park’s volunteer coordinator.

Her team runs regular invasive pulling sessions throughout the year and with the District of Oak Bay’s assistance, have repaired multiple areas to a native state that were recently overgrown.

“When we clear, we are amazed at the amount of dumping that has occurred and still occurs, so that becomes another aspect of caring for our natural environment,” Johnson-Dean said.

The group has expanded to more invasives: gorse, ivy, blackberry, Daphne, holly, and others that creep in or are tracked in, such as pyracantha or cotoneaster, she said.

“We’ve worked with neighbours, and this past winter we helped clear ivy, boxwood, and more along the Island Road boulevard across from the park and along the Centennial Trail entrance [at Transit Road).”

Johnson-Dean credits the District for sending crews to haul away the piles of invasives the volunteers pull out, and for then planting native plants such as red flowering currant, Oregon grape, ferns, and other natives under the Garry oaks.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

oak bay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island girl with ‘humble beginnings’ ecstatic after scholarship win
Next story
Masks, social distancing make communication harder for those with hearing loss

Just Posted

Masks, social distancing make communication harder for those with hearing loss

Face shields, masks with clear centre marketed to help people who rely on lip reading

App allows campers to book sites in people’s backyards

Campertunity offers camping on private land across Canada

Add yard waste to the trash being dumped at Oak Bay’s Anderson Hill Park

Park volunteers pull endless stream of trash from Anderson Hill

17-year-old boy missing from Sooke

Tait Bishop was last seen Friday morning at 1 a.m.

Metchosin prison reclassified nine offenders to medium security after July escape

New security measures, notification procedures in place at William Head Institution

Seven new B.C. COVID-19 cases, seven days without a death

Currently 178 active cases, mostly in Lower Mainland

Vancouver Island girl with ‘humble beginnings’ ecstatic after scholarship win

With a $40,000 Beedie Luminaries scholarship, Gold River student, Hana Kim, is one step closer to her dream of becoming a doctor

CO ‘comfortable’ saying that Campbell River bear carcasses were not cubs

Officer said that the investigation is still ongoing and hard to conclusively say anything right now

Concerns raised about crew numbers for new BC Ferries

New boats arrived for routes to Sointula-Alert Bay-Port McNeill and Texada Island-Powell River

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Two B.C. First Nations call for fish farm removal from their territory

Two Campbell River-area First Nations are calling for the removal of a… Continue reading

‘Can I give you a hug?’: B.C. mom meets driver involved in crash that killed her son

Both Natalie White and Johnny Forrest were looking for closure after tragic accident

No jail time for B.C. man found guilty of running over sex worker with ATV

Curtis Sagmoen slapped with probation and long list of conditions Friday in Vernon courthouse

Work stoppage in support of Juneteenth shuts down West Coast ports

Union has 60,000 members who work in ports in Alaska, B.C., south to California and Hawaii

Most Read