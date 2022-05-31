Crash hampers traffic on Admirals Road on Tuesday (May 31). (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Crash hampers traffic on Admirals Road on Tuesday (May 31). (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

UPDATE: Admirals Road reopens after commercial vehicle, truck crash

No injuries reported in vehicle incident Tuesday morning

A busy Saanich road closed for the Tuesday morning commute reopened around 9:30 a.m.

Saanich police were called May 31 at 7:30 a.m. for a crash between a commercial vehicle and a pickup in the 2900-block of Admirals Road.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash, but police resorted to alternating traffic in the area as they awaited tow vehicles.

Bus routes in the area were also impacted.

READ ALSO: Man arrested after shooting pellet gun at passersby from apartment in Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsSaanichSaanich Police Department

Previous story
‘The best card game in the world’: A look at one of Sidney’s oldest bridge clubs
Next story
Three Nanaimo men charged after ‘dark web’ drug-trafficking bust

Just Posted

Megan Radatzke, an eduction assistant at Ecole Poirier Elementary, says the addition of a sensory room has been well received by all of the students at the school. (Rick Stiebel- Sooke News Mirror)
‘Allows the brain to reboot’: New sensory room helps calm Sooke students

The Oak Bay Tea Party parade 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay Tea Party returns after two-year break

The proposed location of the new bridge along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail crossing Island Highway in Colwood. The City of Colwood will be set up along the trail at this location on the morning of June 3 as part of GoByBike Week. (Courtesy of City of Colwood)
Colwood offering active transportation sneak-peek June 3

Electric vehicle drivers will now see new charging fees at Victoria’s city-owned parkades and surface lots. Pictured is the Store Street charging station in downtown Victoria. (Photo courtesy of the City of Victoria)
Victoria sets new public electric vehicle charging fees