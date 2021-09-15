Advance poll turnout up in most Greater Victoria ridings

A mail-in ballot for the 2021 federal election. The last day to request a mail-in ballot was Sept. 14, and Elections Canada must receive it by election day on Sept. 20. (Black Press Media files)

While one Greater Victoria riding saw a decrease in voter turnout at advance polls, local electors led the country in requests for mail-in ballots ahead of the federal election.

Over four days of advance voting, preliminary numbers show 804,116 British Columbians cast their ballot, up from 710,107 in 2019 – a 13.3 per cent increase. Nationwide, 5.8 million Canadians cast their ballot, an 18.5 per cent increase from the 2019 election.

Locally, it is estimated 27,201 Saanich–Gulf Islands residents cast advance votes, up from 25,185 in the 43rd general election. The Victoria riding saw an estimated 27,034, up from 26,584, and Cowichan–Malahat–Langford saw 24,695, up from 20,568.

Esquimalt–Saanich–Sooke saw a 300-vote decrease with 23,603, down from 23,903 in 2019.

Particularly notable increases were seen in North Okanagan–Shuswap where advance turnout was up 42.5 per cent, Kootenay–Columbia where it was up 37.6 per cent, Cariboo–Prince George where it was up 36.9 per cent, Langley–Aldergrove where it was up 28.2 per cent and North Island–Powell River, where advance poll turnout was up 26.7 per cent.

However, advance turnout was lower in some ridings including Surrey-Newton where it dropped 21.2 per cent and South Okanagan–West Kootenay where it fell by 50.4 per cent.

While local ridings didn’t lead the province in advance poll turnouts, they are leading in requests for special ballots.

In total, 1,201,898 special ballot voting kits have been issued with 606,699 returned (as of noon on Sept. 15).

Nationwide, Victoria electors requested the most ballots with 12,294, followed by Saanich–Gulf Islands with 10,457. Rounding out the top five was Ottawa Centre with 9,655, Courtenay–Alberni with 9,633 and North Island–Powell River with 9,317. Esquimalt–Saanich–Sooke ranked 10th in the country with 8,493 requests.

Canadians are now past the time where they can request mail-in ballots but there is still time to send them in or drop them off at the Elections Canada office in your riding. All other Canadians head to the polls on Sept. 20.

– With files from Katya Slepian

