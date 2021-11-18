Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C., Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C., Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Aerial video of Coquihalla shows highway destruction, collapse near Hope

Repairs could take months, B.C. officials say

One of the main links between the Lower Mainland and B.C. interior has been severed due to landslides and is likely to remain that way for months.

The Coquihalla is closed to the east of Hope after massive washouts and a landslide 11 kilometres south of the Great Bear Snowshed.

Government officials said Thursday (Nov. 18) that even temporary repairs to that section of Highway 5 could take months.

READ MORE: Coquihalla Highway will take months to rebuild from mud and rockslide damage

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking NewsCoquihalla Highway

Previous story
UPDATE: Evening traffic now moving smoothly after blockage on Hwy 17 in Central Saanich
Next story
Heavy traffic on Hwy 7 as single-lane traffic opens in Hope area

Just Posted

Mary, from left, Margot and Megan Jameson collected the records of their uncle and Second World War veteran, John Bayard, following the discovery of his daughter and their first cousin, Ann, last month. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Victoria sisters discover long-lost U.K. cousin, the daughter of wartime casualty uncle

West Shore firefighters had a busy start to the week. (Black Press Media file photo)
5 elevator rescues needed due to power outages on West Shore

Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, Nicholas Simons, and the parliamentary secretary for community development and non-profits, Niki Sharma, ring in the Salvation Army’s 131st kettle campaign on Thursday (Nov. 18) from the rear steps of the BC Legislature. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
VIDEO: Salvation Army, BC government ring in 131st kettle campaign in Victoria

North Saanich staff have restored water to the Chalet Road neighbourhood, but damage to the road will likely take some time to repair. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Heavy rainfall event leaves trail of damage in North Saanich