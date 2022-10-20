After 14 years, Juan de Fuca director Mike Mike ready to retire from politics

Mike Hicks enjoys a day at Kemp Lake. Hicks, the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area director for the CRD, retires next month after a 14-year political career. (Black Press Media file photo)

It’s hard to picture Mike Hicks as a politician with his scruffy beard, large belly, red flannel shirt, frayed sleeves and suspenders.

Maybe a lumberjack.

Yet Hicks, 71 is the elder statesman of regional politics and he will officially step down as director of the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area on Nov. 15 after a 14-year career.

Voters first elected Hicks to the Capital Regional District board in 2008, but it wasn’t his first step into politics.

During the 1980s, he ran unsuccessfully twice for the federal Progressive Conservative Party on the North Island. But politics found him again in 2008.

After the down-zoning of property and the threat that the Juan de Fuca would pull funding from the Sooke Region Museum, several people encouraged him to run for the Capital Regional District board.

“I took it very seriously when I decided to run. No one knew me,” Hicks said, who launched his campaign months before the nomination deadline.

He planned to knock on every door in the Juan de Fuca using a small motorcycle, but encounters with several angry dogs led him to rethink the plan after being bitten five times.

“I got so nervous at the end I didn’t even go to the door; I just put my brochure in the mailbox,” he said.

Hicks spent more than $18,000 in the first election and easily beat his challengers.

He met with CRD senior staff on the first day of the job and told them what he wanted to do, but found himself back on earth when they explained the job to him.

“I had no idea,” he said. “I was told (by then CEO Kelly Daniels) your job is to tell us what you want to get done, and our job is to get it done. And that’s what I’ve done for 14 years – I’ve never veered from that.”

Hicks, who owned and operated several fishing lodges over the years and now helps his wife run her bed and breakfast in Sooke, said what drew him to public service was helping to build communities.

“I’ve been a builder all my life,” he said. “Over the years, I built eight or nine fishing lodges up and down the coast. This job has allowed me to do this on steroids.”

Looking back, he said he is proud of the role he played in the establishment of an oil spill response base at Beecher Bay, the acquisition of Sandcut beach land as part of the Jordan River Regional Park Reserve, the purchase of the de Mamiel Creek golf course and the artificial field at Fred Milne Park, and saving Pemberton Pool for salmon enhancement.

Hicks said he had a simple philosophy to govern the Juan de Fuca.

“I was elected to represent the people of the Juan de Fuca, and whatever the majority wants, that’s what I’m going to represen,” he said. “Even if I disagree with it,” he added, pointing out he once voted down a massive housing development eyed for Jordan River even though he was in favour of it.

“I’ve never thought I was a genius. I’m just a fishing guide.”

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait has worked alongside Hicks for the last 14 years and served together on the CRD board for the previous eight years.

“I found he was extremely dedicated, reliable, supportive and has done a lot to improve our recreational amenities in Sooke,” she said.

Al Wickheim replaces Hicks as the Juan de Fuca director after winning the seat with more than 62 per cent of the vote. He joins a CRD board on Nov. 16 that also saw a major shakeup with the defeat of several regional mayors.



