Emergency crews on scene at a single-vehicle rollover along the Trans-Canada Highway south of Morden Road. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Emergency crews on scene at a single-vehicle rollover along the Trans-Canada Highway south of Morden Road. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

UPDATE: Driver dead after crash along the highway south of Nanaimo

Northbound lanes of Trans-Canada Highway will be closed at Morden Road for about two hours

A driver is dead after a crash along the Trans-Canada Highway south of Nanaimo this morning.

Emergency personnel confirmed that a 69-year-old man died and a medical condition is thought to have caused the crash, which happened near Morden Road a little before noon Monday, Dec. 13. The man’s wife sustained minor injuries in the single-vehicle rollover crash.

The northbound lanes of the highway are expected to be closed another two hours for investigation and traffic is being detoured.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

motor vehicle crash

Previous story
Ninja the cat survives Abbotsford flooding, travels almost 20 km to former home
Next story
Minister apologies to victims of military sex misconduct, says Ottawa failed them

Just Posted

A photo from 2018 shows missing man Dominic Cormack. (Courtesy VicPD)
Police seek public’s help finding man last seen in Victoria 2 years ago

Sean Baxandall was driving south of Campbell River when he saw a bright flash of light (centre of screen) moving fast through the sky on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO)
VIDEO: Loud boom, bright light likely a meteor, says Vancouver Island seismologist

Langford, View Royal and Oak Bay have each earned 2021 Candy Cane Awards from the Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria. (Unsplash)
Greater Victoria municipalities earn proper candy cane awards from Grumpy Taxpayer$

Spencer Middle School in Langford is one of 12 schools in Greater Victoria dealing with COVID-19 exposures. (Black Press Media file photo)
6 Greater Victoria schools hit with new COVID-19 cases