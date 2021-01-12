Air search for missing Langford kayaker called off

Ground search continues; kayaker set off near Sooke at noon Sunday

Timothy Ross is described as 5-foot-eight and 170 lbs with blond hair and blue eyes. (Contributed - RCMP)

An air search for a missing Langford kayaker in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, near Sooke, has been called off by the Canadian military.

At around 5 p.m. on Monday, members of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, operated by the Royal Canadian Air Force at CFB Comox, turned the search for Timothy Ross, 38, over to Sooke RCMP as a missing person’s case.

Both the RCMP and Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue continued a ground search Tuesday.

Ross is believed to have launched his kayak from Ella Beach at around 12:15 p.m. Sunday for a short afternoon trip and was expected to return by 4 p.m.

Several witnesses reported a solo kayaker continuing west along the coastline toward Port Renfrew throughout the day, with the last sighting near Shirley, police say.

The search started Sunday night at about 7 p.m. in the area of Ella Beach and was suspended at 11:30 p.m. due to poor visibility.

Search coordinators added more resources Monday morning, with search and rescue personnel moving up the coast toward Sheringham Point. A ground search is underway between Ella Beach and Port Renfrew.

Ross is an experienced kayaker. He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit and a maroon-striped wool toque.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241

Personnel from the RCMP, Canadian Coast Guard, U.S. Coast Guard, the Royal Canadian Air Force, the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue and Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue took part in the search.

