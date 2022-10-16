Al Wickheim wins in Juan de Fuca

First-time politician took 62% of the popular vote

The Juan de Fuca ElectoralArea has elected a new director for the first time in 14 years. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

It seems like folks in the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area like Al Wickheim’s style.

Wickheim, 63, won 703 votes or 62 per cent of the vote to win the Capital Regional District Area H seat.

With longtime director Mike Hicks not seeking re-election, Wickheim defeated Sandy Sinclair, Derek Bishop and Shaunna Salsman.

“I did considerable legwork to determine the acute concerns of the different communities, as well as their long-term visions, and that put me in good standing with people,” he said following his win on Saturday.

There were many key issues during the campaign for Wickheim, an inventor of medical devices.

“Every area has different issues from Willis Point to Jordan River to Port Renfrew,” he said. “The one thing common to almost all of them is water security and supply – everybody feels that’s a threat.”

For the past 12 years, he’s served as community coordinator of the Juan de Fuca emergency program.

He started thinking about running for office four years ago when Hicks announced he wouldn’t seek re-election. Six months ago, he launched his campaign well before other candidates.

When asked if he thought he had big shoes to fill with the departure of Hicks, Wickheim said: “I’ve got my shoes, and I’m filling them nicely, and I’m happy with that.”

