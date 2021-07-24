(Black Press Media stock photo)

Alberta bike gangs battle in Cranbrook

RCMP separate two brawling gangs; several bikers went to hospital with apparent stab wounds; one group escorted out of town

A brawl between two rival motorcycle groups in Cranbrook sent several members to hospital, Friday evening, July 23.

Cranbrook RCMP are reporting that police were called to a local gas station on Cranbrook Street North for a report of multiple people fighting. Front line officers flooded the area and were able to separate the two groups, determined to be rival motorcycle gangs from Alberta.

Shortly after, officers were called to the local hospital, where a total of five individuals were in attendance with apparent stab wounds. The hospital was temporarily placed under lock down while injured parties were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers stationed in the parking lot were able to prevent further violence between members of both gangs who had attended the hospital, but were refused entry.

All injured individuals were released after receiving treatment and one group was escorted out of town by the Cranbrook RCMP.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is being led by the Cranbrook RCMP General Investigation Section, with support from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia. There is no indication that this incident is related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or was able to capture the altercation on video is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

Previous story
Report outlines barriers, recommendations to ending homelessness in Greater Victoria
Next story
UPDATE: Downtown Victoria stabbing victim taken to hospital, suspect arrested

Just Posted

George Robinson waves as concrete trucks go by during a parade held in his honour – family, friends, and former colleagues gathered to show their love and appreciation for him. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
VIDEO: Saanich truck parade celebrates 91-year-old’s 45-year career at Butler Concrete

(Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay sets aside $27,000 for Indigenous art at muncipal hall

Riders with Bikers Against Child Abuse chose to visit the Peninsula on Sunday because of the Sidney Street Market and its food trucks. The market is operating out of a temporary location in the parking lot of the Mary Winspear Centre. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Tourists starting to roll back into Sidney

Former Saanich councillor Dean Murdock recently celebrated one year of hosting a Greater Victoria issues-based podcast. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria issues-based podcast celebrates one-year anniversary