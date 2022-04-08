Wild caribou roam the tundra in Nunavut on March 25, 2009. The Alberta government has released recovery plans for two herds of threatened caribou in the province’s north. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Wild caribou roam the tundra in Nunavut on March 25, 2009. The Alberta government has released recovery plans for two herds of threatened caribou in the province’s north. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Alberta releases recovery plans for two threatened caribou herds

Created habitat for Cold Lake and Bistcho Lake herds is expected to take at least 50 years

The Alberta government has released recovery plans for two herds of threatened caribou in the province’s north.

The plans for the Cold Lake and Bistcho Lake herds are intended to bring the amount of usable caribou habitat in the area up to 65 per cent in accordance with federal guidelines.

That process is expected to take at least 50 years.

Carolyn Campbell of the Alberta Wilderness Association welcomed the emphasis on co-ordinating road building as well as managing and reducing the effects of forestry and oil and gas activity.

But she says the plans delay most of the hard work for at least a decade and lack specifics on how habitat will be maintained and restored.

Campbell says that means the province will continue to rely for the foreseeable future on shooting and poisoning wolves in the area to keep caribou on the landscape.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Watching the “gals”: First Nations guardians for caribou cows helps B.C. herd triple

CaribouWildlife

Previous story
UPDATE: Five sent to hospital after fiery multi-vehicle pile-up in Langford

Just Posted

A fire on March 30 killed an East Sooke man (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Officials continue probe into East Sooke fire

New provincial funding will help stabilize five walk-in clinics in Greater Victoria in 2022. (File photo)
Five Greater Victoria walk-in clinics get funding for doctor, nurse positions

A letter sent to the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth (pictured) by North Cowichan and seven other municipalities on the south Island asking that the planned downloading of RCMP E-Comm 9-1-1 dispatch charges to them has been successful. (File photo)
9-1-1 cost download to 8 Vancouver Island municipalities deferred until at least 2025

More people are stepping forward to resume volunteering in Sooke, say officials. (Metro-Creative)
Volunteers return after the pandemic