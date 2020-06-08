News Bulletin file photo

All BC Ferries passengers will need to bring face masks when they travel

Rule takes effect June 15 and follows Transport Canada guideline

Starting next week, all BC Ferries passengers will need to bring along face masks on their sailings.

A press release from the ferry corporation notes travellers “will be required to be in possession of a face covering that covers their mouth and nose” that they will be asked to wear in situations where two metres of physical separation isn’t possible. BC Ferries notes the rule is in keeping with Transport Canada guidance and takes effect June 15 on all routes longer than 30 minutes.

Customers will be asked to confirm that they have a face mask, and must answer in the affirmative to board vessels. BC Ferries will not supply face masks.

The directive applies to all passengers age three and up, including passengers who intend to remain in their vehicles during sailings, the press release notes.

The ferry corporation already has in place health and safety measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, including enhanced cleaning of vessels and screening of customers. Passenger capacity on ships is limited to 50 per cent, and travellers are permitted to remain in their vehicles on any deck during transit.

READ ALSO: Plan in place for B.C. Ferries to start increasing service levels

READ ALSO: Stay informed about COVID-19


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerriesCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First of three disciplinary hearings for Mount Polley Mine breach begins June 15
Next story
Finance Minister Carole James ‘optimistic’ about B.C.’s economic recovery

Just Posted

Sooke event to support World Oceans Day

Demonstration to be held today near EMCS

Goat yoga sessions kick off in Shirley

Classes will be held outdoors and include maximum 10 participants

Racist graffiti left on building in Victoria’s Chinatown

VicPD asks anyone with information on June 5 incident to come forward

Deer traps woman on front doorstep in Oak Bay

Local scares off deer with lawn chair

Colwood to reopens vehicle access to Esquimalt Lagoon from Fort Rodd Hill

Survey on closing vehicle access ends June 15

Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Prime minister said everyone should be able to feel safe calling the police

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Finance Minister Carole James ‘optimistic’ about B.C.’s economic recovery

James noted more than 300,000 jobs lost in B.C. to the pandemic

First of three disciplinary hearings for Mount Polley Mine breach begins June 15

Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia said hearings will be held via Zoom

All BC Ferries passengers will need to bring face masks when they travel

Rule takes effect June 15 and follows Transport Canada guideline

Pandemic reveals inequalities in who can work from home: Statistics Canada

More education and higher income increases chances of working from home successfully

Sooke Community Choir brings love of music to video

Choir hopes to circulate video to its dedicated concertgoers

MAYOR’S REPORT: SEAPARC, pandemic and taxes come to forefront

No tax increase expected for most taxpayers in Sooke

Feds to allow immediate family to reunite in Canada, but quarantine still stands: Trudeau

Details to be announced soon

Most Read