The ferry terminal at Tsawwassen. (News Bulletin file photo)

The ferry terminal at Tsawwassen. (News Bulletin file photo)

All ferries from Tsawwassen to Vancouver Island full for the rest of the day

BC Ferries advises sailings to Duke Point and Swartz Bay at vehicle capacity for Thursday, July 29

The ferries from Tsawwassen to Vancouver Island are completely filled up for vehicle travellers the rest of the day.

BC Ferries said in a service notice at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, July 29, that all sailings are now at vehicle capacity from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen to Duke Point for the remainder of the day.

Only vehicle travellers with ferry reservations will make it across the strait from that terminal. Customers without bookings may still be able to get to the Island on the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route, where “limited standby space is available,” according to the service notice.

BC Ferries had warned earlier this week that the B.C. Day weekend is traditionally the busiest long weekend of the year for travel and that Thursday and Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings are the busiest times for travel from the mainland.

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries bracing for busy terminals over the long weekend


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Previous story
Still no arrests or suspects identified in series of Saanich dumpster fires
Next story
Federal Liberals peg Colwood councillor as candidate for next election

Just Posted

Colwood Coun. Doug Kobayashi has been acclaimed as the federal Liberal candidate in the Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke riding. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Federal Liberals peg Colwood councillor as candidate for next election

Former VGH pediatric patient Brynn, 13, presents artwork handmade for their fire house to Oak Bay firefighter Trent Frenkel, a member of the Professional Firefighters of Greater Victoria, as fellow member Scott McMillan with Esquimalt Fire Department looks on. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Professional Firefighters of Greater Victoria deliver final $25,000 cheque for VGH

Traffic is closed on Pandora Avenue between Douglas and Blanshard Streets in Victoria as police respond to an ongoing incident. (Black Press Media file photo)
TRAFFIC: Pandora Avenue block closed for police incident

No arrests have been made following a string of dumpster fires that occurred in late June during the heatwave. Police remind residents to practice safety as another heatwave approaches. (Black Press Media file photo)
Still no arrests or suspects identified in series of Saanich dumpster fires