All Greater Victoria BC Transit routes affected by icy roads

BC Transit is warning riders to plan ahead in case of delays and detours as drivers adapt to the icy roads.

On the morning of Dec. 22, BC Transit announced that all routes in Greater Victoria were impacted by Monday’s snowstorm that left the region’s roads covered in ice. Buses are moving slower on the roads and some routes have been detoured to avoid the streets most impacted.

“Please leave plenty of time for your journey, as we will work hard to get you to your destination,” BC Transit said in a written statement at 9 a.m. “Thank you for your cooperation.”

Detoured routes include:

The number 56 Thetis Heights – from Bellamy Road, right Phelps Avenue. The bus is not currently servicing Gourman Place/Goldie Avenue Loop.

The number 57 Thetis Heights – from Bellamy Road, right Phelps Avenue. The bus is not currently servicing Gourman Place/Goldie Avenue Loop.

The number 81 Brentwood – from Bowerbank, left on Malaview, right on Resthaven, back to regular route. This route was impacted as of 9:44 a.m. due to a fallen power line.

The number 83 Sidney – from Interurban Road, left West Saanich Road, to regular route. The bus is not currently servicing Quail Road, Beaver Road or Beaver Lake Road.

The number 72 to Swartz Bay and to Downtown was impacted early in the morning but is back on its regular route – as are the number 75 Saanichton Exchange and the number 75 Downtown/Royal Oak Exchange.

