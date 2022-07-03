All Oak Bay voters can use mail-in ballots in upcoming municipal election

Details about requesting a mail ballot package to be released closer to election

All voters in Oak Bay will be able to cast their ballots by mail in the upcoming municipal election.

Oak Bay council passed a bylaw to remove restrictions on mail ballots at its regular meeting on June 27. Previously, mail-ballot voting had been limited to those who were going to be away on voting days or who were physically unable to vote at a polling station.

“We want to make voting safe and simple for as many voters as possible in Oak Bay,” chief election officer Joanna Winter said in a statement. “Mail ballot voting is another way you can exercise your vote for mayor, council and trustee for School District 68.”

Eligible voters who want to vote by mail will need to request a mail ballot package with more information. It is set to come out nearer the election on October 15.

Mail ballot packages will be distributed by mail or be available for pick-up at the municipal hall when they are printed.

To be counted, mail ballots must be returned by the end of General Voting Day (October 15).

