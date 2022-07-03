Oak Bay’s municipal hall as pictured in May 2021. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Oak Bay’s municipal hall as pictured in May 2021. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

All Oak Bay voters can use mail-in ballots in upcoming municipal election

Details about requesting a mail ballot package to be released closer to election

All voters in Oak Bay will be able to cast their ballots by mail in the upcoming municipal election.

Oak Bay council passed a bylaw to remove restrictions on mail ballots at its regular meeting on June 27. Previously, mail-ballot voting had been limited to those who were going to be away on voting days or who were physically unable to vote at a polling station.

“We want to make voting safe and simple for as many voters as possible in Oak Bay,” chief election officer Joanna Winter said in a statement. “Mail ballot voting is another way you can exercise your vote for mayor, council and trustee for School District 68.”

Eligible voters who want to vote by mail will need to request a mail ballot package with more information. It is set to come out nearer the election on October 15.

Mail ballot packages will be distributed by mail or be available for pick-up at the municipal hall when they are printed.

To be counted, mail ballots must be returned by the end of General Voting Day (October 15).

ALSO READ: Well-dressed cyclists set to roll out the Tweed Ride through Oak Bay

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC municipal electionoak bay

Previous story
People planning to attend AIDS conference in Montreal still struggling to get visas

Just Posted

Terris Smith (pictured in 2019) is hoping she can push on from her strong performance at the Haringey Box Cup to wins at provincials and nationals next year. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. boxers knock out competition on international stage

Dr. Bonnie Henry with Bonnie and Henry, BC and Alberta Guide Dogs in training. (Black Press Media file photo)
All About Pets: Not all dogs fill the same role

Oak Bay’s municipal hall as pictured in May 2021. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
All Oak Bay voters can use mail-in ballots in upcoming municipal election

The 2022 Tweed Ride Victoria rolls out Aug. 7 from Willows Beach Park. (Tweed Ride Victoria/Facebook)
Well-dressed cyclists set to roll out the Tweed Ride through Oak Bay

Pop-up banner image ×