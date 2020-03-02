Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers are looking for a man suspected of stealing a student’s bike from a Central Saanich school. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Alleged thief stole bike from Central Saanich school

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers release pictures of suspect

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is looking for a man alleged to have stolen a Central Saanich student’s bicycle.

A suspect entered a Central Saanich high school, and after being asked to leave the property took out bolt cutters and cut the lock on a student’s bike before riding away on it.

READ ALSO: Man arrested after bike theft victim spots her stolen bike for sale online

“We’d really appreciate it if you rode that stolen bike to the Central Saanich Police Department so it can be returned to the rightful owner,” reads a Crime Stoppers post on Facebook. “One way or another, we will be seeing you very soon.”

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers asks anyone who knows the suspect or wants to report anonymously to call 1-800-222-8477, or send a message through the organization’s Facebook page.

READ ALSO: Ten bikes reported stolen in 24 hours in Victoria

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thieves break into Oak Bay church, steal projector
Next story
Langford gets federal cash boost for 120 affordable homes

Just Posted

Sooke wrestler sets sights on nationals

Leigha Auld has breakthrough season

Langford gets federal cash boost for 120 affordable homes

Orono Place Apartments 70 per cent occupied, move in by April

45th annual Flower Count is back in Greater Victoria

The contest runs from March 4-11

Sidney concerned proposed funding cuts to Sidney-Anacortes Ferry could hit tourism

Washington State soon to finalize its budget for ferry service

Alleged thief stole bike from Central Saanich school

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers release pictures of suspect

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

Chief Woos, one of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, says the proposal represents an important milestone

U.S. death toll climbs to 6 as viral crisis eases in China

The disease also spread to ever more countries and world capitals

Surrey landlord must pay Aboriginal former tenant $23,300 for not letting her smudge

So ordered the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal

Gas pipeline proceeds along with Wet’suwet’en talks, B.C. minister says

‘Give us time,’ Scott Fraser says to those protesting Coastal GasLink

Earthquake with 4.4 magnitude hits off Vancouver Island north coast

Monday morning earthquake was the third with magnitude higher than 4.0 to hit B.C. coast this year

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

B.C. airline passenger lies about COVID-19 diagnosis in attempt to get flight changed

Swoop officials say person admitted to having falsely claimed to have coronavirus

Work to resume on northern B.C. pipeline as B.C., feds and Wet’suwet’en reach tentative deal

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are in opposition to the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Alberta energy company takes full responsibility for explicit Greta sticker

X-Site Energy says it regrets pain caused by decal, adds organizational changes have been made

Most Read