Almost 1,500 people in Metchosin area without power

BC Hydro said crews are on their way to the area

BC Hydro crews are on their way to a power outage near Metchosin that is affecting 1,492 customers in the area. (BC Hydro/Twitter)

Almost 1,500 people living in the Metchosin area remain without power.

While it is not clear what caused the outage first reported late Sunday morning, BC Hydro said that crews are responding to the area.

Crews are on their way to the power outage near #Metchosin that's affecting 1,492 customers in the area. They'll be sharing updates here: https://t.co/mIL4UA8ILU pic.twitter.com/wwcqPFt1Br — BC Hydro (@bchydro) February 14, 2021

RELATED: UPDATED: Power restored in Saanich, Central Saanich after tree hit wires

Recent days have seen a number of power outages across the region as it grapples with snow and strong winds.

Updates to follow.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com