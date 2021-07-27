Oak Bay Council approved the Oak Bay Police Department budget proposal for 2020, which increases from $4,955,371 in 2019 to $5,173,742 for 2020. (File Photo)

Ambulance T-boned by driver in Oak Bay on Sunday

Four separate reports of impaired driving, thieves steal $6,000 worth of items through week

No injuries were reported after a driver found later to have four times the legal blood-alcohol content limit drove into a parked ambulance on Sunday night (July 25).

A 22-year-old man T-boned a legally parked emergency vehicle along the 3600 block of Cadboro Bay Road just after 10 p.m., according to Oak Bay Police Department (OBPD) Deputy Chief Mark Fisher. The ambulance had its lights and side markers on and was unoccupied while its crew attended to a resident in a nearby property.

A breath sample provided by the driver revealed a blood alcohol reading quadruple the allowable limit for motorists. Fisher said the high reading was rare and noted there was no evidence to indicate the driver had been speeding.

The man was arrested for impaired driving and is expected to make a first court appearance on Nov. 21.

Also last weekend, separate Oak Bay police checks saw three male motorists aged 20 to 33 issued prohibitions for impaired driving, one for three days and two for 90 days, with vehicle impoundments ranging from three days to 30 days.

Along with instances of drinking and driving, everything from skateboards and bicycles, to life vests and Maui Jim sunglasses were reported stolen in the past week.

At least $6,000 in personal property has yet to be found following six instances of thievery between July 21 and July 25. This includes a 2000 Dodge motorhome badge, a customized black scooter and Spiderman skateboard, three bicycles; and from a boat in Oak Bay Marina, six trail cameras, two pairs of binoculars, a pair of Maui Jim sunglasses, an aluminium paddle and two Mustang inflatable life vests.

