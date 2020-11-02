Victoria police are asking the public to be vigilant after an ammonia inhalant was found amongst an Esquimalt child’s Halloween candy. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking the public to be vigilant after an ammonia inhalant was found amongst an Esquimalt child’s Halloween candy. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Ammonia inhalant found in Esquimalt child’s Halloween candy

Police warning parents after suspicious item found Sunday evening

An ammonia inhalant found amongst an Esquimalt child’s Halloween candy prompted a warning from Victoria police.

Officers were called to a home in the 900-block of Arm Street Sunday evening for a report that a suspicious item had been found in a child’s Halloween candy. A parent found an ammonia inhalant or “smelling salts” after trick-or-treating near the 900-block of Arm Street and the 700-block of Selkirk Avenue the night prior.

Police are asking anyone who trick-or-treated in that area to review their child’s candy for suspicious items and if found, call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select option one for the report desk. To report information anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The incident remains under investigation.

READ ALSO: Anti-Semitic, hate-based graffiti found in Esquimalt park

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

HalloweenVicPDVictoriaVictoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Halloween crowds gather in Vancouver despite B.C. top doctor’s plea to avoid parties
Next story
Britain’s Prince William had coronavirus in April: report

Just Posted

Crews responded to a vehicle incident on Sooke Road Monday morning. (Twitter/David Lacey)
UPDATE: One lane now open on Sooke Road following early morning crash

Crash near Colwood Corners involving hydro pole

The owner of Tomley Market on Foul Bay road fended off an armed robber with a knife at 7:45 p.m. on Halloween. (Google Maps Screenshot)
Store owner fends off knife-wielding robber in Oak Bay

Police arrive quickly to arrest robber at Foul Bay business

Saanich police responded to a number of noise complaints over the weekend, but say only one party was in violation of provincial health orders. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich Halloween party hosts slapped with $2,300 fine

Police say other get-togethers were in compliance with health order

Recreational flying at Victoria International Airport has taken off during COVID-19, but so apparently have noise complaints (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Victoria International Airport sees rise in noise complaints

COVID-19 has led to increased complaints about propeller airplanes, with commercial air traffic down

In its first episode, The Room Makeover Series transforms a Langley, B.C. family’s living room from the image on the right to the image on the left. (Courtesy of Square One Insurance Services)
Room reno series seeks nominations for families in need

The Room Makeover Series renovates one room with $15,000 over 48 hours

Dimitry Montigny embraces Jessica Peloquin, left, after laying flowers in front of Suzanne Clermont’s house in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Clermont was named as one of two people killed Saturday night by a man wielding a sword. Peloquin, who took the 911 call, was in tears. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
‘It’s unbelievable’: Quebec City residents mourn victims of deadly sword attack

The identities of the five people injured in the attack are protected by a publication ban

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Allentown, Pa. on Oct. 26. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
POLL: How closely are you following the U.S. presidential election?

It may feel like it’s been going on forever but the U.S.… Continue reading

(File photo)
Report: Dead bodies discovered in gravel pit outside of Coombs

RCMP say more information will be released today

OPINION SIG
SOOKE HISTORY: Milne pioneer home still standing

Milne family moved to the region in 1884

Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Economic recovery threatened if some workers, households left behind, Macklem says

Low-wage workers are still about 20 per cent below their pre-pandemic levels of employment

Davis Wolfgang Hawke was found dead in a burnt-out SUV in Squamish, B.C., on June 14, 2017. Police said his death was a homicide. (IHIT)
Father of man found dead 3 years ago in Squamish offers $10,000 for information on death

Davis Wolfgang Hawke had been a Neo-Nazi turned renegade internet spammer

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
VIDEO: Halloween crowds gather in Vancouver despite B.C. top doctor’s plea to avoid parties

Police said large, alcohol fuelled crowds made dispersing people not a practical solution

Cpl. James Choi, of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster, B.C., is seen in an undated handout photo. Choi was shot late Friday night while taking part in live-fire training at CFB Wainwright, according to the Canadian Armed Forces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Department of National Defence, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Military IDs B.C. reservist as soldier killed in Alberta training accident

Cpl. James Choi of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster was shot late Friday night

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Horgan lost seven ministers who didn’t seek re-election as he looks at putting together a new cabinet following the NDP’s majority election win last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s cabinet has many openings for newcomers and veterans after election victory

Horgan’s former cabinet had 23 members, including himself, when the election was called in September

Most Read