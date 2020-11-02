Ammonia inhalant found in Esquimalt child’s Halloween candy

Victoria police are asking the public to be vigilant after an ammonia inhalant was found amongst an Esquimalt child’s Halloween candy. (Courtesy of VicPD)

An ammonia inhalant found amongst an Esquimalt child’s Halloween candy prompted a warning from Victoria police.

Officers were called to a home in the 900-block of Arm Street Sunday evening for a report that a suspicious item had been found in a child’s Halloween candy. A parent found an ammonia inhalant or “smelling salts” after trick-or-treating near the 900-block of Arm Street and the 700-block of Selkirk Avenue the night prior.

Police are asking anyone who trick-or-treated in that area to review their child’s candy for suspicious items and if found, call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select option one for the report desk. To report information anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The incident remains under investigation.

