Ammonia inhalant found in Esquimalt child’s Halloween candy

An ammonia inhalant found amongst an Esquimalt child’s Halloween candy prompted a warning from Victoria police.
Officers were called to a home in the 900-block of Arm Street Sunday evening for a report that a suspicious item had been found in a child’s Halloween candy. A parent found an ammonia inhalant or “smelling salts” after trick-or-treating near the 900-block of Arm Street and the 700-block of Selkirk Avenue the night prior.
Police are asking anyone who trick-or-treated in that area to review their child’s candy for suspicious items and if found, call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select option one for the report desk. To report information anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
The incident remains under investigation.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.