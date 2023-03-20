Alivia Pike, Leah Guaytt, Brenda Smith and Kristina Tkachuk in front of the TV camera after the Colin John decision. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Alivia Pike, Leah Guaytt, Brenda Smith and Kristina Tkachuk in front of the TV camera after the Colin John decision. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Anger grips Duncan courtroom after man found not responsible in 2016 slashing death

Judge rules Colin John not criminally responsible in Chemainus knifing death of Derek Descoteau

Nearly seven years after the murder of Derek Descoteau in Chemainus, the man who previously pled guilty to killing him has been found not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder.

The determination on Colin John was made by Justice Lisa Warren in BC Supreme Court Tuesday in Duncan after a statement that took 2 1/2 hours to read, explaining all aspects of the decision.

There was an angry response from the crowd in the courtroom at the end. Many of those gathered to hear the decision immediately stormed out when the decision became known.

“We’re really upset,” said Descoteau’s mother Brenda Smith. “This is not the outcome we wanted. Today, we wanted justice.”

“I think the judge summarized it at the end of her decision,” said Scott Sheets, the lead of John’s defence team. “It was a difficult decision and for the family to watch.”

There’s much more on this story to come.

BC Supreme CourtchemainusDeathmurder

 

A sombre group after the Colin John decision in the murder of Derek Descoteau. From left: Alivia Pike, Kristina Tkachuk, Brenda Smith, Janelle Guyatt and Leah Guyatt outside the Duncan courthouse. (Photo by Don Bodger)

A sombre group after the Colin John decision in the murder of Derek Descoteau. From left: Alivia Pike, Kristina Tkachuk, Brenda Smith, Janelle Guyatt and Leah Guyatt outside the Duncan courthouse. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nexus trusted-traveller program to fully resume by April 24 after yearlong standoff
Next story
Nakusp man in prison following break-in, RCMP discover ‘underground bunker’ on property

Just Posted

The free Wild BC exhibit features 30 life-sized wildlife sculptures at Gage Gallery and around Bastion Square in Victoria from March 28 to April 16. (Courtesy Tanya Bub)
Life-sized wildlife sculptures aim to spread ‘feeling of awe’ in Victoria streets

sig
Sooke proposes property tax hike of 9.3 per cent

SIG
Beefs & Bouquets

A work crew tackles giant hogweed. The toxic plant can cause severe reactions in humans. (Kelly Mulhern - CRD)
Give hogweed a giant berth