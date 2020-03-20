Annual race for missing Michael Dunahee moves online amid pandemic

Event takes place two days prior to the 29th anniversary of the four-year-old’s disappearance

Michael Dunahee was four-years-old when he disappeared from the Blanshard School Playground. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Keep The Hope Alive walk and run for Michael Dunahee will take place virtually in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking place on March 22, at 10 a.m., the annual event has been a yearly fixture but due to public health concerns, it will now take place online.

All proceeds from this year’s event — which takes place two days prior to the anniversary of Dunahee’s disappearance — will go toward Child Find B.C.

On March 24, 1991, at approximately 12:30 p.m., four-year-old Dunahee disappeared from the area of the Blanshard school playground, just a short distance away from his family. Many families and spectators were in the area at the time for a touch football game. An extensive search was launched for the child, involving hundreds of volunteers and police from multiple agencies. He has never found.

The Dunahee investigation quickly became the largest one in VicPD history and remains one of the largest missing child investigations in Canada.

Detective Sgt. Michelle Robertson of the Historical Case Review Section says VicPD continues to investigate Dunahee’s disappearance, utilizing new advancements in forensics and technology. If you have information about Dunahee’s disappearance, you’re asked to call VicPD’s dedicated tip line at 250-995-7444.

To register for the race visit bit.ly/2xdEJNA. Once you’ve registered for the event, a confirmation email will be sent out with instructions on how to complete the virtual event.

If you’ve already registered, you will be receiving an email explaining the transition to the virtual platform.

Locally designed T-shirts can be picked up in the Esquimalt Recreation Centre parking lot, where cones and signage will ensure people are maintaining two metres of space between themselves in line and at the pick-up table.



