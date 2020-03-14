Annual Souper Bowls for Hope event postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

Fundraiser will be postponed until the fall

Vic PD’s Grant Hamilton spent his lunch hour serving up soup at the Souper Bowls of Hope lunch hour fundraiser last year. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Souper Bowls of Hope, an annual charity event in support of the Youth Empowerment Society, has been postponed until the fall due to the evolving COVID-19 situation in B.C.

The Youth Empowerment Society sent out a statement on Saturday confirming the event will be postponed until fall 2020 while the Society takes measures to minimize risks to the community, event supporters and volunteers.

READ ALSO: Victoria potters throw down for Souper Bowls

“As the situation continues to evolve in B.C., Canada and other countries in the world, we are at a critical point in the fight against the virus,” said Michele Davis, event chair for Souper Bowls for Hope.

The lunchtime fundraiser fills guest’s stomachs with a hearty bowl of gourmet soup in a locally-made, one-of-a-kind pottery bowl. The event has raised more than $1.3 million since 1998. This year, more than 300 bowls have been created for the event.

Davis said the event raised $90,000 in 2019, helping to support vulnerable youth in the community, and hopes supporters will understand the need for the date change.

The Youth Empowerment Society offers opportunities and lifestyle alternatives to at-risk Victoria youth. It also operates Helen’s Place (formerly known as the Alliance Club), a downtown drop-in centre that provides youths with basics like a safe space, meals, showers and access to computers.

READ ALSO: Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

The Souper Bowls for Hope event was originally scheduled for April 15. The event’s website and Facebook page will be updated in the coming weeks with the new event date and ticket holders will be notified directly.

Anyone interested in making a cash donation to support at-risk youth can do so at vyes.ca.

On Saturday, nine more cases of the novel coronavirus were announced by B.C. health officials, bringing the province total to 73. Every health authority in the province has at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.

–With files from Ashley Wadhwani and Nina Grossman

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus