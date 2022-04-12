The Victoria Electric Vehicle Association is conducting its annual EV count during Wednesday’s morning commute April 13. (Courtesy of Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions)

The Victoria Electric Vehicle Association is conducting its annual EV count during Wednesday’s morning commute April 13. (Courtesy of Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions)

Annual Victoria EV count set for Wednesday morning commute

Victoria Electric Vehicle Association looks to measure the growth of EV usage

The Victoria Electric Vehicle Association is gearing up for its second annual Spring Electric Vehicle Count on Wednesday (April 13).

Drawing inspiration from the City of Victoria’s traditional spring flower and bird counts, the organization plans to tally how many EVs are on the roads during the morning commute.

Last year 1,023 EVs were counted on access roads coming into the city between 6:30 and 9 a.m., despite many residents working from home. That number represented 15 per cent of registered EVs in the Capital Region, the club stated.

While the organization said the annual count is a non-scientific, feel-good event, it provides useful information as the world aims to transition to a zero-emission future, in addition to raising awareness on how EVs are growing in popularity.

READ MORE: Prime minister rolls into Greater Victoria to boost Liberal electric vehicle moves

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Electric vehiclesGreater Victoria

Previous story
B.C. deploys helicopters to extract debris from flood-struck rivers
Next story
B.C. skies to come alive with more northern lights in the next 3 years: Scientists

Just Posted

The Victoria Electric Vehicle Association is conducting its annual EV count during Wednesday’s morning commute April 13. (Courtesy of Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions)
Annual Victoria EV count set for Wednesday morning commute

The house where a serious assault with an edged weapon took place on April 25, 2017. (Oak Bay News file photo)
Second crime scene linked to violent 2017 Oak Bay attack

(From left) Peninsula Panthers linemates Riley and Payton Braun and Logan Speirs await their next shift during the Cyclone Taylor Cup provincial junior B hockey championships tournament in Delta. The Panthers wound up fourth overall. (Peninsula Panthers/Twitter)
Peninsula Panthers fourth at Cyclone Taylor Cup, suffer three narrow losses

After the gold watch in this picture went missing, West Shore RCMP hopes the public can help find and return it to its owner of 50 years. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
50-year-old wedding gift watch lost in Langford