Another Sunset Lodge staff member in Esquimalt tests positive for COVID-19

15 staff, 20 residents at long-term care home have tested positive, one death recorded

One more Sunset Lodge staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the Esquimalt long-term care home’s outbreak total to 35.

Island Health first declared the outbreak on Aug. 27. Since then, 15 staff members and 20 residents have contracted the virus, with one resident dying.

Island Health says 78 other residents and 123 other staff members have had negative test results, and that the majority of residents who have contracted COVID-19 are experiencing mild or no symptoms.

The health authority said it’s working with the Salvation Army-owned care home to respond to the outbreak and protect the health of all residents and staff.

This includes putting admissions, transfers and social visits on hold while the outbreak is in effect; limiting resident and staff movement while maintaining staffing levels to provide resident care; requiring mask and eye protection for all staff; continuing enhanced cleaning and infection control measures; and screening all staff and residents twice a day for symptoms.

Island Health will have an additional presence at the site to take any further actions required.

