Another staff member at Sunset Lodge long-term care home has tested positive for COVID-19, Island Health announced Sept. 3, bringing the outbreak’s total to 15 staff members and 20 residents, one of whom died. (Google Maps)

Another staff member at Sunset Lodge long-term care home has tested positive for COVID-19, Island Health announced Sept. 3, bringing the outbreak’s total to 15 staff members and 20 residents, one of whom died. (Google Maps)

Another Sunset Lodge staff member in Esquimalt tests positive for COVID-19

15 staff, 20 residents at long-term care home have tested positive, one death recorded

One more Sunset Lodge staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the Esquimalt long-term care home’s outbreak total to 35.

Island Health first declared the outbreak on Aug. 27. Since then, 15 staff members and 20 residents have contracted the virus, with one resident dying.

Island Health says 78 other residents and 123 other staff members have had negative test results, and that the majority of residents who have contracted COVID-19 are experiencing mild or no symptoms.

READ ALSO: University of Victoria survey shows high vax uptake; campus return details clarified

The health authority said it’s working with the Salvation Army-owned care home to respond to the outbreak and protect the health of all residents and staff.

This includes putting admissions, transfers and social visits on hold while the outbreak is in effect; limiting resident and staff movement while maintaining staffing levels to provide resident care; requiring mask and eye protection for all staff; continuing enhanced cleaning and infection control measures; and screening all staff and residents twice a day for symptoms.

Island Health will have an additional presence at the site to take any further actions required.

READ ALSO: Another three flight exposures reported through Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusSeniorsVictoria

Previous story
University of Victoria survey shows high vax uptake; campus return details clarified
Next story
2 arrested at Vancouver protest against old-growth logging

Just Posted

Victoria police are asking for information and witnesses after an officer was attacked in a Victoria West park Thursday night. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police officer attacked in park overnight

Eleanor Bawden (right) of the Sooke Harbourside Lions donated $3,000 to the Sooke Food Bank to supply backpacks will the full list of required supplies for Sooke students, like this one Kim Kaldal is holding. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Harbourside Lions filling backpacks for students with $3K donation

Another staff member at Sunset Lodge long-term care home has tested positive for COVID-19, Island Health announced Sept. 3, bringing the outbreak’s total to 15 staff members and 20 residents, one of whom died. (Google Maps)
Another Sunset Lodge staff member in Esquimalt tests positive for COVID-19

Kim Kaldal (middle) with the Food Bank estimates this table will supply 50 to 70 students. Lionesses Margaret Coles (left) and Lyn Cardus (right) were there Sept. 2 to hand out felts, pencils, notebooks, glue and more. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Food Bank supplies more than food – school supplies are in stock