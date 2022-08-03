An information session on the program will be held Wednesday Aug. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Nootka Rose Atrium at the Langford Business Centre, 211-2840 Peatt Rd. Pictured is an apartment building on Orono Avenue. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Applications open for Langford’s attainable homeownership program

Program opens with limited offerings; 1-BR and 1-BR plus den units available

Applications are now open for Langford’s attainable home ownership program.

An email was sent out to residents who had expressed interest in the program via the city’s online portal, inviting them to apply. Applications are being accepted for all unit types, but one-bedroom and one-bedroom plus den configurations are being prioritized, according to the city, “as this is what we currently have ready to release into the program.”

“More unit sizes will be available for sale later this fall,” the email stated. The program was originally meant to open up for applications in the spring.

The plan, announced in October, will use funding collected from developers through the rezoning process to pay up to 75 per cent of first-time homeowners’ down payments. It was originally earmarked to help qualifying two-person households purchase a two-bedroom condominium, but Langford council in January directed staff to expand the program to individuals, and to allow the money to be used to purchase one-, two- or three-bedroom units.

An information session on the program will be held Wednesday Aug. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Nootka Rose Atrium at the Langford Business Centre, 211-2840 Peatt Rd.

Residents can drop off completed applications or mail them to City of Langford, 2nd Floor, 877 Goldstream Ave., V9B 2X8.

