Appreciation dinner recognizes members of Sidney Volunteer Fire Department

Calls during dinner itself also kept crews busy

Some 75 people attended the first in-person volunteer appreciation dinner since the pandemic for members of the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department on June 11.

Sidney Volunteer Fire Chief Brett Mikkelsen said the experience of seeing everybody together was very rewarding. The dinner serves as an occasion to recognize members of the department.

The evening also served as a reminder that firefighters are always ready to respond. “It seemed like every time they sat down, the crew got called out to do something,” said Deputy Chief Mike Harman. “We did seven calls within a 24-hour period.”

Specifically, crews went out at 6:15, 9:30, and 10:30 p.m. that night, he said. “Pretty much on the hour, every hour,” said Harman.

In other words, when that bell rings, dinner is over.

