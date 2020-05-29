Are these your sound distortion pedals? Victoria police looking to find owner

Sounds distorting pedals and other music devices were found in a stolen vehicle by VicPD, now they’re looking for the owner. (Provided by VicPD)

Did you lose a few sound distortion pedals around April 6?

Well, the Victoria Police Department is hoping to reunite the pedals and other music devices with their rightful owner after they were seized from a stolen vehicle.

Patrol officers began investigating after a vehicle was reported stolen from a business in the 400-block of Burnside Road on April 6. The vehicle was recovered the next day but when officers contacted the owner, they said the sound distortion pedals and electronic music devices recovered didn’t belong to them.

The recovered items include several “Ditto” brand mic loopers, “Voicetone” brand TC-helicon effects pedals and “Perform VE” devices. Some of the items are in packages, while others appear to have been in a state of repair.

If you recognize these sound distortions, effects and looping pedals, call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.



