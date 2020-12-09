Kelowna RCMP Stock Image.

Arrest made in 2019 Vancouver Island road rage incident

55-year-old Crofton man will appear in court in January 2021

An arrest has been made in a case of road rage that took place in October 2019, police announced on Wednesday.

Jeffrey Robert Pfeifer, a 55-year-old Crofton resident has been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm and mischief in connection with the incident on Oct. 9, 2019.

An 85-year-old man was tailgated while driving on Herd Road, and after the driver passed him, he approached the man’s vehicle, smashed a window, and then assaulted the elderly man. A description of the truck was released to the public and police conducted an extensive investigation.

Staff Sgt. Kurt Bosnell said that a random attack of an elderly person was a shock to the community.

“Our officers conducted a thorough and in depth investigation, identifying the man responsible and holding him accountable for his actions,” he said.

Pfeifer is scheduled to make his first court appearance in January 2021.

cowichan valleyRCMProad rage

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wealth tax could fund $20B in aid, child care for 1.3M impoverished Canadian kids: report
Next story
UPDATE: Port McNeill medical clinic closes then reopens as talks with Island Health reach a breaking point

Just Posted

The homeless shelter in Sooke has added two more beds, bringing a total of 19 individuals that it can house during the cold winter months. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Sooke homeless shelter adds two more beds, continue search for permanent home

‘We need long term security and we don’t have that right now,’ says shelter operations manager

A new 275-metre trail connector has been added to the Sunriver Nature Trail, which is the next step to improve walkability across the District of Sooke. (District of Sooke)
Sooke takes next step to expand trail across district

New 275-metre trail connection added to Sunriver Nature Trail

A vehicle was driven into a T’Souke businesses early Wednesday morning. (Sooke News Mirror photo)
UPDATED: Police believe men attempted to steal ATM, looking for one suspect

Crash into gas station appears to have been intentional, says RCMP

A giant star hoisted onto the back of a Colwood home can be seen from West Shore communities below. (Facebook/Leah Moreau)
Colwood family’s giant star shines down from Triangle Mountain

Roughly nine-metre star can be seen far and wide

A total of six staff members and nine patients have tested positive for COVID-19 since the Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak was first announced on Dec. 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
One more COVID-19 case added to Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak

Six staff members and nine patients have tested positive, one has died

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team, based out of Vancouver, to Fort St. James Wednesday, Dec. 9, to help deal with 60-plus COVID-19 positive cases in the community of roughly 1,500. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics arrive in Fort St. James as district reaches 60 COVID-19 cases

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to Fort St. James

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s earliest COVID-19 vaccines go to health care workers first

Aim is to immunize 400,000 people by end of March

Atlantic salmon smotls are added to a new semi-closed containment system at a Cermaq Canada farm on the west coast of Vancouver Island. (Photo supplied by Cermaq Canada)
B.C. trials of new salmon farm containment system underway

Cermaq Canada hopeful experiment will drastically reduce occurrence of sea lice

Kelowna RCMP Stock Image.
Arrest made in 2019 Vancouver Island road rage incident

55-year-old Crofton man will appear in court in January 2021

A Mirror file photo from Sept. 26, when First Nations marched in Campbell River, in solidarity with 100 other Nations throughout the province to protest against fish farms in B.C.’s coastal waters. (Photo by Marc Kitteringham)
Vancouver Island First Nation chief tells mayors to butt out of Discovery Island fish farm consultations

Homalco chief asking mayors to be ‘respectful’ of the ‘government-to-government’ process

(Libreshot.com)
Wealth tax could fund $20B in aid, child care for 1.3M impoverished Canadian kids: report

Indigenous children experienced higher than average rates of child poverty

Healthcare workers at St. Paul’s Hospital acknowledge applause and cheers from people outside the hospital, as a convoy of first responders with lights and sirens activated parade past to show support for the hospital staff, in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 5, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
‘Claps that Count’: Canadian nurses launch unique fundraising campaign

‘Claps that Counts’ offers a tangible way to support nurses by listening to a one-minute track

Most Read