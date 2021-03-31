A photo of Clifton Johnston is placed against a rock in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center during a candlelight vigil for the young man. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)

Arrest made in Port Alberni homicide

RCMP have yet to lay charges

Port Alberni RCMP have arrested a suspect in their investigation into the death of 20-year-old Clifton Alec Johnston of Port Alberni and Ahousat.

“A suspect has been identified and arrested, however the work is not yet finished for our investigators as they continue to complete priority tasks,” Port Alberni RCMP Detachment Commander Insp. Eric Rochette said.

Port Alberni RCMP treating discovery of a body as suspicious

“This is believed to be an isolated incident where the suspect and victim were known to each other, however the Port Alberni RCMP General Investigation Section is appealing for witnesses.”

Johnston’s body was found early in the morning of March 27, 2021 on the grass in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center on Fourth Avenue. He had suffered numerous stab wounds to his chest and succumbed to his injuries.

The Port Alberni RCMP continues to work with partners including the RCMP Forensic Identification Section and the BC Coroner’s Service on this investigation. A report to Crown Counsel has not yet been submitted, charges have not yet been approved, and thus the suspect will not be identified, the RCMP said.

More than 100 of Johnston’s family and friends gathered in front of the friendship center on Monday night to honour the young man’s memory.

