An arrest warrant has been issued for Michael Gordon Lowry, 69, wanted for voyeurism and possession of child pornography, says Nanaimo RCMP. (Submitted photo)

An arrest warrant has been issued for Michael Gordon Lowry, 69, wanted for voyeurism and possession of child pornography, says Nanaimo RCMP. (Submitted photo)

Arrest warrant issued for man wanted on voyeurism and child porn charges in Nanaimo

Michael Gordon Lowry, 69, missed recent court date, says Nanaimo RCMP

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Nanaimo senior facing charges of voyeurism and possession of child pornography.

Michael Gordon Lowry, 69, faces charges of voyeurism and possession of child pornography after several incidents of recording or observing nudity happened in a residence in Nanaimo in August 2019, according to an RCMP press release.

Leah Brown of Campbell River alleged that she is one of the victims.

“It’s horrifying. I try not to think about it too much because if I think about it too much I get very upset,” Brown said.

Police say several electronic devices owned by Lowry were seized and following granting of a search warrant, the items were examined and “evidence was found to support the original allegations.”

Lowry was arrested in the Lower Mainland in November 2019 and released with conditions. He missed a recent court date, said the press release, leading to the issuing of the warrant.

He is described as white, 6’1” and 200 pounds, bald with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Lowry’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 quoting file No. 2019-34500.

READ ALSO: Child porn investigation numbers climb in Nanaimo

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

child pornRCMP

Comments are closed

Previous story
Drunk driver with empty beer can in pocket nabbed by Oak Bay police
Next story
Saanich police, ICBC join forces to advocate for back-to-school road safety

Just Posted

A Bigg’s killer whale seemingly defying gravity near Victoria, BC (Photo by Paul Pudwell/Sooke Coastal Explorations)
Nearly 30 Bigg’s orcas observed over long weekend in Salish Sea waters off Victoria

Demonstrators calling for more action on climate change will gather outside a building that houses local media in Victoria on Wednesday afternoon. Pictured are Victoria High students, Annarosa Ventura, Sienna Nargang and Djuna Nagasaki at the B.C. legislature on Friday, March 15 for Student Strike 4 Climate. (Lia Crowe/Black Press Media)
Victoria demonstrators call out governments for not treating climate change as a crisis

An RCMP specialist removes a protester from a trench across a road at a blockade in the Fairy Creek watershed. (Submitted by BC RCMP)
RCMP remove Fairy Creek protesters as trenches fill with rain

Scott Gillies crafted this 3D chalk artwork outside Saanich municipal hall. (Colin Plant photo)
Saanich chalks up interactive 3D art in bid to defeat pandemic blues