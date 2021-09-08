Arrest warrant issued for man wanted on voyeurism and child porn charges in Nanaimo

An arrest warrant has been issued for Michael Gordon Lowry, 69, wanted for voyeurism and possession of child pornography, says Nanaimo RCMP. (Submitted photo)

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Nanaimo senior facing charges of voyeurism and possession of child pornography.

Michael Gordon Lowry, 69, faces charges of voyeurism and possession of child pornography after several incidents of recording or observing nudity happened in a residence in Nanaimo in August 2019, according to an RCMP press release.

Leah Brown of Campbell River alleged that she is one of the victims.

“It’s horrifying. I try not to think about it too much because if I think about it too much I get very upset,” Brown said.

Police say several electronic devices owned by Lowry were seized and following granting of a search warrant, the items were examined and “evidence was found to support the original allegations.”

Lowry was arrested in the Lower Mainland in November 2019 and released with conditions. He missed a recent court date, said the press release, leading to the issuing of the warrant.

He is described as white, 6’1” and 200 pounds, bald with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Lowry’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 quoting file No. 2019-34500.

