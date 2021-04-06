FILE – The landing page for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit is seen in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini

FILE – The landing page for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit is seen in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini

As Liberals consider EI update, gig workers hope to qualify for social safety net

The April 19 budget could signal where the government is heading

Ryan G. Hinds longs for the days of walking through the halls of a theatre and seeing musicians warm up, stage managers chit-chatting and technicians sharing a piece of licorice before a show.

It’s been a long year for the 42-year-old Toronto actor and cabaret performer, who has watched how a safety net for unemployed workers has failed to catch gig workers like Hinds.

The place of gig workers has become a key issue in ongoing deliberation on how the decades-old employment insurance system will be updated.

There is general agreement that the social safety net program created eight decades ago needs to be adapted to cover gig workers when they fall on hard times.

Questions exist at the practical level, such as how to calculate premiums and benefits, in addition to policy concerns about determining when someone needs aid, given that the nature of gig employment includes ups and downs.

“EI has to join the 21st century because to me, an EI that doesn’t cover everybody isn’t a functional or realistic or fair or useful EI,” said Hinds, who uses the pronoun they.

The April 19 budget could signal where the government is heading, particularly as it lays out federal expectations for premiums paid by employers and employees, and benefits to be paid out, over the coming years.

Nura Jabagi, an expert on the gig economy, said government policy will catch up with the new realities of employment, noting movement in Europe.

“There’s this very antiquated thinking around employment that hasn’t really caught up with what’s going on,” said Jabagi, a Concordia University Public Scholar who spent a decade in e-commerce.

“Historically, freelance work was sort of a niche thing, and it’s becoming much more mainstream. And so we have to recognize these shifts and think about how we view employment.”

The country’s gig economy comprised 1.7 million workers in 2016, a 70 per cent jump from a decade earlier, according to Statistics Canada.

At the time, recent male immigrant workers were almost twice as likely as their Canadian-born counterparts to be part of the gig economy, and more women than men in the overall labour force were gig workers.

Last year, gig workers accounted for about one-tenth of all hours lost through the pandemic, a greater proportion than any preceding downturn.

A briefing note to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the loss of hours reflected the growth in the gig economy over the last decade. This group of workers “does not tend to lose their job the way that employees do,” officials wrote in the note, a copy of which The Canadian Press obtained under the Access to Information Act.

Quebec musician Francois Plante was working for a television show at the onset of the pandemic and watched as performer after performer cancelled appearances because some had travelled to COVID-19 hot spots, or feared getting on planes.

Most of Plante’s gigs were then called off and he was left worrying that the sector wouldn’t return to what it was before the pandemic.

Plante said he enrolled in urban-planning courses in case he needed a backup career, possibly outside the gig economy.

“I’m well-established … and I had a couple of online gigs, but for a lot of people, it’s been really hard and a lot of them have already switched to another job,” Plante said.

Jim Stanford, director of the Centre for Future Work, said precarious self-employment grew slightly during the initial months of the pandemic, and fell after July when economic conditions improved.

Stanford suggested the pandemic may have initially driven some people to take up new gig-type jobs that don’t normally qualify for EI.

“During the pandemic these workers had nothing to fall back on. That posed a threat to public health, as well as equity, because these people were compelled to keep working no matter what,” Stanford said.

“It is urgent that the federal and provincial governments expand and reform existing income (support) and labour policies to make sure that gig workers have something to fall back on.”

Jabagi said many ride-hailing service workers, like Uber drivers, have shifted to delivery services to avoid contact with people, but they haven’t made up lost earnings with supply of drivers outpacing service demand.

She noted that gig workers on professional-services platforms who can work remotely have not seen a steep drop in their hours, reflecting similar trends in the broader economy.

Tara Deschamps and Jordan Press, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

EI benefitsEmploymentLiberals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich crews rescue injured cyclist at Hartland Mountain Bike Park
Next story
Former Greater Victoria racer welcomed back to NASCAR after suspension

Just Posted

On March 29, Metchosin council held a public engagement workshop, to discuss best practices of bylaw enforcement and investigation policies. (Black Press Media file)
Metchosin reviews bylaw enforcement policies

Residents give input at March 29 meeting; more public engagement sessions to come

Passengers in rows 13 to 19 onboard Air Canada flight 8079 from Vancouver to Victoria April 1 were exposed to a case of COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch)
COVID-19 case confirmed on flight to Victoria

Those aboard Air Canada flight 8079 from Vancouver April 1 may have been exposed

Canadian Tire announced a $12 million commitment to the Jumpstart Sport Relief Fund, which will help support around 300 organizations nationally. The Victoria YMCA-YWCA and Victoria Synchro Swim Club were given a total of $28,500. (Black Press Media file)
Canadian Tire pitches in for Greater Victoria sports organizations

Applications open for next round of Jumpstart Sport Relief Fund grants

Wild ARC and the BC SPCA highlighted ways we can keep baby birds safe this spring, as nesting season is in full effect from March to July. (Photo from the Wild ARC Facebook Page)
B.C. wildlife groups hatch tips on keeping baby birds safe this spring

BC SPCA, Wild ARC identify signs to look for when you see a stray baby bird

A rare Hooded Oriole was spotted visiting a hummingbird feeder in Sidney, by resident Stan Coe. The photo has been flagged on the BC Rare Bird Alert website, stating the bird was visiting Coe’s property from Feb. 16 to March 17, but has not been seen again since. (Photo courtesy of Stan Coe)
Rare bird spotted visiting a backyard feeder in Sidney

Hooded 0rioles are generally found in hotter climates, local bird watcher says

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

The BCPA launched a petition this March, calling the provincial government to include psychologists in the list of eligible providers through MSP billing for consultation and psychotherapy. (Black Press Media file)
B.C. psychologists petition government for more mental health coverage under MSP

B.C. Psychological Association says current covered programs fail to meet the demand of British Columbians

Carsyn Peters of Loon Lake, wearing the helmet that saved her and her cat Felix from a bald eagle attack last month. (Photo credit: Leanne Peters)
PAW Patrol to the rescue: Dollar store helmet saves two-year-old from eagle attack

When an eagle went after Carsyn Peters’ cat, the two-year-old and her helmet got in the way

Young salmon are released after being grown in a hatchery. (Pacific Salmon Foundation)
Judge grants injunction to restock two B.C. salmon farms

1.2 million hatchery fish about to be euthanized

Frank Ludwig in the control room of his home studio. (Photo submitted)
The Day They Closed The Old Mill Down in song

Former member of Trooper captures the essence of small town struggles and triumphs

Alberta RCMP arrested Surrey woman Alexandra Beckow in March after she allegedly scammed people out of more than $250,000. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. woman arrested for selling fraudulent travel vouchers

Police say Surrey woman defrauded victims out of more than $250K

OPINION SIG
EDITORIAL: Consistent COVID-19 messaging needed from B.C. leaders

NEWS ITEM: B.C. is stopping indoor dining and liquor sales, indoor adult… Continue reading

Haddo Peak in Banff National Park is seen in an undated handout photo. A skier from Alberta has died in an avalanche while he and another skier were on a mountain in Banff National Park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parks Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Skier dies in avalanche on mountain in Banff National Park

One skier managed to escape, but the second was swept away and killed in the slide

Suzie Bruce, left, and Ray Bruce, right, holding Ray’s heart after his transplant. His old heart was donated to the Cardiovascular Tissue Registry at the Centre for Heart Lung Innovation, where it will be used for research and educational purposes. (Submitted photo)
Police officer shows a lot of heart in overnight effort to get B.C. senior a new heart

Qualicum Beach man just makes transplant deadline in amazing story out of Vancouver Island

Most Read