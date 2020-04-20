An RCMP investigator inspects vehicles destroyed by fire at the residence of Alanna Jenkins and Sean McLean, both corrections officers, in Wentworth Centre, N.S. on Monday, April 20, 2020. A neighbour, Tom Bagley, was also killed on the property. Police say at least 19 people are dead, including RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, after a man, driving a restored police car, went on a murder spree in several Nova Scotia communities. The alleged killer, 51, was shot and killed by police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

As Nova Scotia death toll rises to 19, RCMP still looking for more victims

Gunman killed both people who knew him and those he did not, RCMP say

The RCMP says a weekend killing rampage in Nova Scotia has now claimed at least 19 lives and the toll is expected to rise.

Chief Insp. Chris Leather says investigators are continuing to piece together one of Canada’s deadliest mass killings at 16 crime scenes in central and northern Nova Scotia.

He says five of the crime scenes involve burned-out buildings, and they expect more bodies to be found inside.

Leather says some of the victims were know to the killer while others who were targeted did not know him.

Canadian RCMP Comm. Brenda Lucki says there is no news on a motive.

“A note has not been found,” she said. The suspect, a 51-year-old denturist was “not well known to police,” Lucki added.

READ MORE: Ban on assault-style guns top of mind for Trudeau, as Canada mourns Nova Scotia victims

READ MORE: Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

READ MORE: RCMP officer among victims in Nova Scotia killing spree

More coming.

– with files from Katya Slepian/Black Press Media

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Nova ScotiaRCMPShooting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ban on assault-style guns top of mind for Trudeau, as Canada mourns Nova Scotia victims
Next story
Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Just Posted

Restaurant team puts community first with initiative to seed 500 backyard food gardens

The Big Wheel Community Foundation has sponsored a new initiative called My FED Farm

Resurfacing begins this spring on three Island highways

Trans-Canada Highway, Highway 14 and Highway 19 to be resurfaced to improve driving conditions

Concerns rise for Greater Victoria’s homeless population during COVID-19

Delays in health measures putting local resources under pressure

Esquimalt celebrates 50th anniversary of Earth Day online

Five days of online programming includes videos, kids’ activities and avirtual tour

Police concerned for man last seen on April 10 near Topaz Park

Thomas Poulsen was reported missing by his family

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

A Mountie and an elementary school teacher are among the dead

Vancouver’s 4/20 event goes digital amid COVID-19 pandemic

4/20 organizers ask participants to abide by social distancing guidelines

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

As Nova Scotia death toll rises to 19, RCMP still looking for more victims

Gunman killed both people who knew him and those he did not, RCMP say

Ban on assault-style guns top of mind for Trudeau, as Canada mourns Nova Scotia victims

At least 18 people were killed when a shooter opened fire in multiple communities

COVID-19: B.C. strata councils can go online for meetings

Annual general meetings require the same notice, reports

COVID-19 world update: Complete testing in Denmark; Booze ban in Bangkok extended

Comprehensive world update, including rapid surge in cases in Asia

Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

The collision occurred in the 500 blocks of McCurdy Road just after 2:45 p.m. on April 19

Harry and Meghan say they won’t co-operate with UK tabloids

The couple said they found scrutiny by the British media — which they said tipped into harassment — intolerable

Most Read