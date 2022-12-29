The webcam at Hartland Landfill in Saanich shows ideal traffic conditions first thing in the morning. The CRD asks residents to watch for a slow traffic time as garbage and recycling pile up in the wake of wild weather. (CRD/Screenshot)

As trash, recycling pile up, CRD says check the webcam before heading to Hartland

Saanich landfill sees an uptick in business as weather wreaks havoc on pickup services

With the potential for garbage piling up and lineups at the landfill, the Capital Regional District is reminding residents to check online line before heading for Hartland.

Due to weather disruptions last week to garbage and recycling collection, Hartland is experiencing higher than normal traffic volumes, the CRD noted online. The Saanich site has a camera streaming from its front entrance, and has in recent days shown an uptick in traffic.

Likely more residents are using the landfill than usual with garbage and recycling pickup delays compounding across Greater Victoria as the holidays drew near.

Victoria issued a service alert cancelling curbside waste collection Dec. 20 and 23 because of snow and told residents they add an extra bag their next collection day. With garbage collected every couple weeks in that city, some residents worried about piling up trash.

Oak Bay was similarly impacted with some garbage pickup delayed, also asking residents to keep it to the next collection day or drop it off at the public works yard.

Saanich posted a standing inclement weather note, advising residents that if their garbage and organic bins aren’t emptied to leave the carts out and and the district will resume collection when conditions improve. Saanich does not pick up on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

During the wild weather Esquimalt also took it in stride, alerting residents on Dec. 21 that trucks were out picking up garbage and planned to work extended hours to get caught up. Residents were again asked to leave the trash out until it was picked up.

Curbside recycling across the region, which has struggled all year, was also impacted by snow then ice in mid to late December.

Hartland Landfill is open regular hours, but closed Jan. 1 and 2, 2023.

The CRD encourages residential and commercial customers to check the webcam and to delay their visit to a slower time if possible.

Find the camera online at crd.bc.ca/service/waste-recycling/hartland-landfill-facility/location-webcam.

Garbage

