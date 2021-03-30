Asian woman punched on UBC campus while taking out trash: police

Police have not yet determined whether the incident, involving a UBC on-campus employee, was a hate crime

A woman working on the University of British Columbia campus was called a racial slur before being punched in the head and stomach Saturday night. Police say the assault was unprovoked

At around 8:10 p.m. the employee – who is of Asian descent – took out the garbage in an alleyway near the 5700-block of University Blvd. where was confronted by a strange man.

“He used a racial term and then punched her in the head and stomach before running in an unknown direction,” said Cst. Christina Martin of the UBC detachment.

READ MORE: Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

Following the attack, the victim hid and called 911. She was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“This investigation is in the early stages and we are not ruling any motives including that this crime had an element of bias or hate involved,” Martin confirmed.

Police say the suspect was a tall man wearing a hooded sweater, sweatpants, running shoes and a dark mask.

Witnesses are encouraged to call police at 604-224-1322 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RELATED: Hate crimes in Canada rose in 2019, setting the scene for COVID-induced spike


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Vancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s long-term care residents got less medical care in 1st wave of pandemic: report
Next story
AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

Just Posted

Vancouver Island’s missing men featured in the Gone Boys podcast. Left to right: Kelly McLeod, Brandon Cairney, Desmond Peter, Ian Henry, Daniel MacDonnell. (Courtesy of Laura Palmer)
True crime podcast explores connection between five missing Vancouver Island men

Gone Boys is the second season of Island Crime

Matthew Tanner, 36, was in the Intensive Care Unit at the Victoria General Hospital after suffering a brain stem stroke at his Saturna Island home. (Courtesy of Natasha Dalton)
Former Oak Bay man suffering from locked-in syndrome dies

Hundreds support family of well-known Oak Bay man after massive brain stem stroke

Sooke artist Jessica Ruth Freedman is one of nine virtual in-residence artists who share the creative process, conduct webinars, write and offer sage advice with artsUNITE, a free online wayfinding platform for artists. (Contributed - Jessica Ruth Freedman)
Sooke artist joins artsUNITE, getting creative through pandemic

National program brings much-needed support to arts community

Traffic on Quadra Street was temporarily impacted on March 30 after a Westfalia van caught fire and firefighters were called in. No injuries were reported. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
UPDATED: Vehicle fire slows evening Quadra Street commute in Saanich

Saanich firefighters douse Westfalia blaze in 3500-block of Quadra St.

West Shore RCMP headquarters in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Two hikers rescued from Sooke Hills Wilderness Regional Park

West Shore RCMP urges residents to be prepared before setting out

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
VIDEO: Vancouver Island contact tracing doubles due to COVID variants, more socializing

Island’s top public health officer calling for return to practices that achieved a flat curve

Eight residents tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak at Nanaimo’s Longlake Chateau, but Island Health says none have experienced more than moderate cold symptoms. (News Bulletin file photo)
Outbreak at vaccinated Island seniors home results in ‘moderate cold’ symptoms

‘Compare a mild cold to probably one or two of those people dying, had they not had the vaccine’

These five 10-day-old kittens were stolen from an Abbotsford home early Tuesday morning (March 30).
Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Police believe culprit will try to sell them online or in public

North Cowichan councillor Tek Manhas is under review by the municipality for a Facebook post containing a sexist meme. (File photo)
B.C. councillor facing review over sexist meme posted to Facebook

‘Less bitchen’ more kitchen’: North Cowichan’s Tek Manhas apologizes for post

Nanaimo firefighters rescue a dog from the Abyss crevice on Tuesday morning. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)
Firefighters rescue dog that fell into Nanaimo’s ‘Abyss’ crevice

Crews harnessed and pulled up poodle that had fallen about three metres

A community member posts a COVID-19 notice at a checkpoint on the Tsilhqot’in Nation in B.C.’s Interior. Many Indigenous communities have controlled their borders in the pandemic. (Keith Koepke/Tsilhqot’in Nation)
B.C.’s COVID-19 surge continues with 840 cases Tuesday

320 of the new cases are variants as restrictions take effect

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

Moves comes after concerns over blood clots halted frontline worker vaccination program

Police converge at the Dufferin Crescent and Boundary Avenue intersection in Nanaimo early Tuesday morning after a man allegedly left a taxi without paying fare and then bear-sprayed the taxi driver. (Photo submitted)
Man arrested for allegedly bear-spraying taxi driver in Nanaimo

RCMP set up containment area and tracked suspect with police dog

Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan’s COVID comments towards young people unhelpful, unfair: B.C. professor

Many in younger age groups are frontline workers, or parents of young children who are in school

Most Read