ATM at North Saanich high school torched during early morning break-and-enter

Police dogs searched the exterior and interior of the school

This was the scene outside North Saanich’s Parkland Secondary School after an attempted but unsuccessful break-and-enter into the school torched an ATM inside of it. Sidney/North Saanich RCMP did not make any arrests and currently lack suspects as the investigation continues. Members of the public who may have witnessed something or possess other information can contact police at (250) 656-3931 or to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. (Submitted)

Sidney/North Saanich RMCP is investigating after someone torched a bank machine at Parkland Secondary School early Wednesday morning.

Cpl. Carrie Harding said police lack suspects and have not made any arrests. Officers responded to the school shortly after 4:15 a.m. when the would-be thieves accessed the school through a skylight with the help of a ladder.

Police then discovered an attempt to break into an ATM machine at the front of the school. While the attempt failed, it extensively damaged the machine. According to an email from SD63 to parents sent Wednesday morning just before 8 a.m., the attempt torched the ATM, triggering a response from Sidney and North Saanich fire crews.

A dog services team requested by police came up empty-handed after searching the school and the area surrounding it. RCMP forensic investigators also responded to the scene.

School opened regularly with district staff have performed maintenance, flushing fresh air through the school and taping off the damaged area.

Sidney North Saanich RCMP are now asking for the public’s assistance in the form of witnesses or any other information that might help the investigation. Information can be reported at 250-656-3931 or to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

