Metchosin resident Elena Lawson, here seen with sons Marcus (4) and William (8), who has received an autism diagnosis, will run for BC United in the riding of Langford-Juan de Fuca formerly held by former premier John Horgan. (Photo courtesy of BC United)

Autism advocate to carry banner for BC United in Langford-Juan de Fuca

Elena Lawson to run in byelection to fill the seat of former premier John Horgan

An autism advocate will represent BC United in the race to fill the seat in the legislature left vacant by the departure of former premier John Horgan.

Elena Lawson, who co-founded Children’s Autism Federation of BC, was nominated by the party Wednesday morning at an event in Langford with Official Opposition Leader Kevin Falcon and other members of his caucus in attendance.

The riding of Langford-Juan de Fuca is currently without an MLA following the official departure of Horgan on March 31.

Lawson, a resident of Metchosin, has been a vocal critic of the government’s autism policies.

“I’m running to be the next BC United MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca because I’m tired of the NDP’s empty promises and lack of outcomes,” Lawson said. “As a mother of two, one of whom has autism, I know firsthand the challenges that families in Langford-Juan de Fuca face every day. It’s time for us to have a strong voice that advocates for the needs of our families and ensures that our community thrives.”

Lawson co-founded the Children’s Autism Federation of BC in 2018 after the oldest of her two sons received an autism diagnosis.

Lawson’s candidacy rounds up the slate of major party candidates for the yet-to-be-called byelection.

Also running is Ravi Parmar for the New Democrats, Camille Currie for the BC Greens and Mike Harris for the Conservative Party of BC.

It is not clear yet when voters in that riding will elect their new representative as Premier David Eby has yet to set a date for the byelection.

Langford-Juan de Fuca is one of two ridings in B.C. currently without representation, the other one being Vancouver Mount-Pleasant. Both are considered safe NDP ridings.

