Comox Valley resident Jabin Postal created an unofficial dance workout for Speaking Moistly - an autotuned internet hit./YouTube photo

Autotuned song inspires Island resident to create dance from PM’s ‘speaking moistly’ comment

Cringeworthy moment offers online levity.

It is one of the more infamous coronavirus tips that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered in the past few weeks, and now an internet earworm has turned it into a popular dance thanks to an Island resident.

On Tuesday during his daily press conferences, Trudeau offered a few benefits for Canadians wearing facemasks during the COVID-19 crisis. He suggested the masks will help prevent people from speaking “moistly” on others.

“What a terrible image,” he quickly sputtered while shaking his head.

And thanks to the internet, specifically a YouTuber who goes by the name ‘anonymotif,’ the slip-up has turned into an autotuned song and inspired a Comox Valley resident to create a bit of levity in an unofficial dance workout for Speaking Moistly.

“Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau premiered his new single ‘Speaking Moistly’ at a press conference yesterday, much to everyone’s cringey delight,” described anonymotif on the song, which as of Thursday, has more than one million views.

Within a few days, Valley resident Jabin Postal created a dance workout video, which has 3,000 views within 24 hours of it being posted on YouTube.

The small business owner who runs Jabin Postal Films and Postal Barbecue said he drew a bit on Napoleon Dynamite for inspiration for his dance moves.

“I’m not a dancer but thought it would be fun. It started as a joke and I know I can’t dance, but I can make fun of myself, and thought at least someone might laugh or it might make their day a little bit better.”

After about 20 minutes of perfecting his moves, Postal said it took about 10 takes to create the video.

“Will you please, please seriously please run for PM of Canada?” asked one commenter on YouTube.

Postal added with the pandemic he and many other businesses need community support, particularly small businesses and those within downtown cores.

“We all have time on our hands and work is slow – I can’t make videos (for clients). It’s an incredibly challenging time for a small business. Everyone is trying to figure out ways to support themselves and keep their businesses afloat,” he noted

Postal is encouraging everyone to share their version of the dance using the hashtag #SpeakingMoistly.


