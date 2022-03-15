(Michael S. Lockett / Juneau Empire)

(Michael S. Lockett / Juneau Empire)

Avalanche Canada warns of risks on B.C. South Coast following storm

Warning covers alpine, treeline and below-treeline sections on south coast mountains

Avalanche Canada is warning of a “considerable” risk across British Columbia’s south coast for parts of this week.

The agency warning covers alpine, treeline and below-treeline sections on south coast mountains for Tuesday and Thursday.

It says recent storm slabs could likely be triggered by human activity in the area.

The forecaster cautioned those heading to the mountains to be wary of any signs of instability like “cracking, whumphing or recent avalanches as indicators to back off into lower-angle or less wind-loaded terrain.”

Over the weekend, the agency says loose dry and soft slab avalanches were set off.

Conditions are expected to slightly improve Wednesday before a return to “considerable” on Thursday.

—The Canadian Press

Avalanche

Previous story
Police release surveillance footage of suspects in North Vancouver shooting
Next story
Oak Bay student concert raises cash for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

Just Posted

Sooke Fire Rescue Station No. 1 is undergoing a major building renovation this spring. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke council OK’s $106,761 electrical contract for fire hall

Lora de Vries with some of her collection of sea glass. “I got hooked on the thrill of finding these little pieces of history,” she says. (Contributed - Lora de Vries)
PHOTOS: Sooke collector perfects beauty in sea glass

The Sitchanalth/Willows Shared Knowledge Project is a shared approach to developing a vision for this stretch of land and foreshore in Oak Bay. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Songhees, Oak Bay embark on shared knowledge project for popular beach

Fabricland and Black Sheep Quilt Shop have opened a new store in the Millstream Village in Langford. (Limara Yakemchuk/Black Press Media)
Customers serging to new fabric store location in Langford