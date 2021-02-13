Avoid all non-essential travel during snowstorm, Victoria police plead

Already multiple cars in ditches, struggling to get up hills Saturday

Police are asking Greater Victoria residents to avoid non-essential travel as snow continues to fall Feb. 13. (Courtesy of Saanich Police Department)

A thick layer of snow has blanketed the city and Victoria police are asking people to stay home if possible.

With approximately 15 centimetres of snow already on the ground and 10 to 15 more expected by the end of Saturday, police say all non-essential travel should be avoided.

VicPD said they have responded to multiple vehicle collisions, but no major injuries have been reported.

Shortly after midnight, Saanich police tweeted they were seeing many drivers choosing to “play” in the snow. One driver was stopped for doing donuts in a parking lot and was found with open liquor and multiple passengers in their vehicle.

“We cannot understate how disappointing this is,” police tweeted.

READ ALSO: Drunk driver convicted in death of Const. Sarah Beckett granted overnight parole

Drive BC has also issued a “major” travel advisory for Highway 1 in both directions between Duncan and Victoria, citing low visibility and compact snow.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SnowVictoria Police Department