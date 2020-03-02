B.C. airline passenger lies about COVID-19 diagnosis in attempt to get flight changed

Swoop officials say person admitted to having falsely claimed to have coronavirus

A person hoping to alter their travel plans walked into Abbotsford International Airport on Friday and claimed to have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Swoop officials say the person later admitted to having lied in an attempt to change their flight plan – the airline’s changes- and-cancellation policy requires a medical note to change one’s ticket due to a medical situation.

An airline spokesperson said staff took the person’s visit “very seriously and sanitized all appropriate surfaces.”

“Due to the sensitive nature of this claim, we followed up with this passenger, who said they were only making this claim to try and change their flight.”

The airline wouldn’t provide any more details about the passenger.

Officials are also warning those who do legitimately feel sick not to come into the airport.

“We do not suggest anyone who is feeling unwell to show up at the airport and to utilize our call centre,” Swoop’s Larissa Mark said in an email.

“Should a guest present ill or fall ill during travel, our frontline teams and crews are trained to handle multiple scenarios and situations that can arise on the ground or onboard our aircraft and have access to real-time support of physicians when requested.”

