B.C. announces $440 million towards a ‘cancer-free future’

One in two British Columbians will face a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime

The province will invest $440 million over 10 years to improve all aspects of cancer care in B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)

The provincial government is pledging to eliminate cervical cancer in B.C. as part of a 10-year-plan worth $440 million to improve the prevention, detection and treatment of cancer.

Premier David Eby announced the plan Friday (Feb. 24) in Vancouver, where he was joined by Health Minister Adrian Dix and leading figures from the BC Cancer agency, which operates six regional cancer centres and funds research into the disease among other roles.

Eby said cancer has affected nearly every British Columbian in some way and this plan will help save lives.

“With this significant investment in cancer care, we can prevent and detect cancer earlier and improve access to treatment.”

In 2021, more than 30,000 British Columbians received a cancer diagnosis and more than 11,000 died of cancer.

The province announced the plan among predictions that one-in-two residents will face a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. Experts predict that the disease will become will become more and more common as the population ages. Medical advances also mean more people are requiring on-going care after surviving cancer.

Dix said the province will be investing in research, technology and innovation.

“This action plan will help achieve a cancer-free future for more people, accelerate treatment for patients diagnosed with cancer and help thousands more survive their cancer diagnosis.”

Dr. Kim Chi, BC Cancer’s chief medical officer, called the plan the largest the province has ever seen.

“It will save lives and address the growing demand for cancer care we have today and for the next 10 years as our population grows and ages,” Chi said.

The plan will immediately add $270 million over three years to BC Cancer’s budget to expand operations at cancer centres and put $170 million into research.

More to come…

