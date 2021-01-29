Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a conference at press theatre at Legislature in Victoria. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

B.C. announces 514 new COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths

Five deaths reported over the past 24 hours

B.C. reported 514 new COVID-19 cases Friday (Jan. 29), according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The already tumultous situation in long-term care has seen a new outbreak at Holy Family facilities in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

“It’s a single case so far,” explained Henry. “Investigations will go from there.”

There were new five deaths reported over the past 24 hours, with 292 people in hospital and 74 in intensive care.

Of the new cases, 220 were discovered in the Fraser Health region, which has seen a significant decline in infections in past few weeks. There were 134 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal region, 71 in Interior Health, 57 in Northern Health and 29 on Vancouver Island.

Henry again emphasized the resiliency of British Columbians.

“We have adapted,” she said.

“This has been an extrodinary and challenging year. All of our normal rituals have been thrown apart and reassambled: everything from births to deaths, graduations, weddings.”

