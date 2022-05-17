B.C. Library Association executive director Rina Hadziev speaks at the James Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library, May 17, 2022. (B.C. government video)

B.C. Library Association executive director Rina Hadziev speaks at the James Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library, May 17, 2022. (B.C. government video)

B.C. boosts public libraries with $8M COVID-19 recovery fund

Pandemic shows need for technology, building upgrades

Public space restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in digital materials from B.C. public libraries, and a need for “barrier-free community spaces and reliable internet access,” Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen said Tuesday.

Cullen announced a one-time grant of $8 million for B.C.’s 250 public library branches May 17, taken from the province’s pandemic assistance fund. Grants to each library branch are for projects such as 24-hour internet access, improved air circulation and expanded digital collections.

The funding will also allow expansion of summer reading clubs for children, B.C. Library Association executive director Rina Hadziev said at an announcement in the James Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library.

The costs of the pandemic were unprecedented, including the provision of digital materials and support for students and employees who were abruptly forced into hybrid working and learning environments, said Andy MacKinnon, a councillor in Metchosin and member of the Greater Victoria Public Library board.

The $8 million grant is in addition to annual operating grants from the B.C. government to offset the cost of operations, which are based on a per-capita formula.

RELATED: BCGEU has deal to end Vancouver Island library strike

RELATED: Construction, labour costs delay new library construction

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
BC Ferries pads long weekend with 110 extra sailings as reservations sell out
Next story
Bed Races and Sidney Days are among key events returning this summer

Just Posted

Lucas Gentina holds up the Chilean flag with the name of his home town scrawled on it. (Courtesy of Robert Borthwick/Cold Ocean Diver)
Saanich Peninsula Hospital’s ‘Aquaman’ splashes up in North Saanich

Bridget Ducker (left), Dolores Dowler and Mary-Ann Tennent with a collection of quilts. (Kevin Laird - Black Press Media)
Sooke quilters sewing warm welcome for Ukrainian refugees

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred over the weekend in Sooke. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Police have ‘person of interest’ in Sooke murder probe

A treehouse-style home in East Sooke has been selected as the top new host in Canada by Airbnb.
East Sooke treehouse retreat tops Airbnb list