Megan Kelso and Cody, 10, are planning to walk from Gibsons to Powell River to raise funds for solar panels on the roof of the Sechelt SPCA animal shelter. (Megan Kelso)

Megan Kelso and Cody, 10, are planning to walk from Gibsons to Powell River to raise funds for solar panels on the roof of the Sechelt SPCA animal shelter. (Megan Kelso)

B.C. boy, mom trekking 115 kilometres to bring solar power to Sunshine Coast SPCA shelter

The 115-kilometre trek is estimated to take four days and will involved a ferry ride

A B.C. boy and his mom are getting ready for a very long walk for a very good cause this Sunday (March 14).

Cody, 10, and mom Megan Kelso will set off on a walk from Gibsons to Powell River to raise funds for a new solar panel roof at the at the BC SPCA Sunshine Coast Community Animal Centre in Sechelt.

“From a young age Cody has been actively involved in local charity events to help raise money for various organizations,” said Kelso. “However, this year we wanted to think bigger.”

Kelso said that the Sechelt shelter’s location on Solar Road made it a no-brainer to put solar panels on the roof.

The 115-kilometre trek is estimated to take four days and will involved a ferry ride. Kelso and Cody hope to raise $20,000 for the Sunshine Coast SPCA and $10,000 for the British Columbia Sustainable Energy Association’s “Cool It” program for kids.

“If we don’t take care of the earth now, we won’t have an earth to live on,” said Cody. “I love animals because they are all cute.”

For her part, Kelso, a pet guardian to rescue animals from the BC SPCA, said she loves “the joy an animal brings to us and the love they share with us all unconditionally.”

Cody and his mom aren’t the only animal lover excited for this adventure.

“We’re very excited about the walk and we’re very appreciative,” said Marika Donnelly, manager of the BC SPCA Sunshine Coast location. “We’re also equally excited that Cody and his mom are the ones to spearhead the fundraising. It’s pretty amazing to see such passion for animals and the planet from such a young man.”

To learn more about Cody and Kelso and to help them raise funds, visit https://climbforcc.org.

READ MORE: Is it safe to give your dog some peanut butter? Not always, BC SPCA warns

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BCSPCASPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Lifeguard’ app saves overdosing B.C. man’s life, twice
Next story
Victoria couple chases freedom, sustainability on 30-foot sailboat

Just Posted

The former Speed Source Fitness building on Otter Point Road has been used as a shelter for Sooke’s homeless population since last July. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
B.C. Housing extends contract to house homeless in Sooke

Contract extended to April 30

Actor KJ Apa, who plays the character Archie in Riverdale, snaps a photo with a fan outside of Gabby’s Country Cabaret, aka the “Whyte Wyrm” while filming for the show on the mainland. (Black Press Media file photo)
Riverdale star KJ Apa spotted in Sooke

Staff at Western Foods spot ‘Archie Andrews’

The Sooke homeless shelter, located at 2197 Otter Point Rd, is the only shelter on the West Shore. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke homelessness report highlights lack of services in rural communities

Lease for the West Shore homeless shelter up at end of March

Emergency crews used the Jaws of Life to free the driver involved in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on the Trans-Canada Highway. (Photo courtesy of View Royal Fire Rescue)
One person in hospital after single-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway in View Royal

Crews spent nearly 20 minutes freeing the driver from the wreckage

A homeless camp on the outskirts of Victoria. The Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness thinks ending homelessness is 'within reach.' (Victoria News)
Victoria, province won’t meet March 31 goal of sheltering encampment residents

Goal to house those living in parks delayed to the end of April

Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Dr. Penny Ballem as they arrive to talk about phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
UPDATE: B.C. relaxes outdoor gathering rules, allows kids to have playdates

There are currently just over 4,900 active cases

Guy Johnstone, who operates the Michelle Rose Community Supported Fishery in Cowichan Bay, fears new DFO regulations could derail his business. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
B.C. prawn fishers says sudden DFO change threatens their livelihood

Sale of frozen-at-sea prawns could now be made illegal

B.C.’s total COVID-19 data for a year of the pandemic and emergency measures. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s year of COVID-19: infections creep up, senior homes protected

Eighth-largest cause of death, behind cancer, heart disease, overdoses

A patient care review is underway at Kitimat General Hospital after allegations a pregnant woman did not receive proper care. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Northern Health denies lawsuit claim that racism played a part in baby’s death

Sarah Morrison and her partner Ronald Luft allege negligence and ‘deliberate racial indifference’

More than half of the residents of First Nations communities in British Columbia have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but most Indigenous people who live outside of these areas are still waiting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Most B.C. First Nations communities offered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

First Nations Health Authority says over 30,000 vaccinations administered, 54% of residents on reserves

Garden containers will be the next topic discussed at the Sooke Garden Club on March 24. (Pixabay)
SOOKE GARDEN CLUB: 1 container … 2 containers … 3 containers … 4

Sooke Garden Club offers informative presentation on garden containers

The Pacific Highway border crossing. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. woman, 59, given $6,900 fine for allegedly breaking quarantine rules twice in 2 days

Woman claimed she was exempt from quarantine rules but couldn’t provide proof

Megan Kelso and Cody, 10, are planning to walk from Gibsons to Powell River to raise funds for solar panels on the roof of the Sechelt SPCA animal shelter. (Megan Kelso)
B.C. boy, mom trekking 115 kilometres to bring solar power to Sunshine Coast SPCA shelter

The 115-kilometre trek is estimated to take four days and will involved a ferry ride

The Lifeguard app is designed to help people using drugs get help if they overdose. (Black Press Media files)
‘Lifeguard’ app saves overdosing B.C. man’s life, twice

Phone app gives people who use drugs a ‘chance of survival,’ said BCEHS director Neil Lilley

Most Read