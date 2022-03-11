Allan Schoenborn is shown in this sketch attending a British Columbia Review Board in Coquitlam, B.C. on Thursday March 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Felicity Don

Allan Schoenborn is shown in this sketch attending a British Columbia Review Board in Coquitlam, B.C. on Thursday March 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Felicity Don

B.C. child killer Allan Schoenborn granted up to 28-day leaves from psychiatric hospital

A B.C. man found not criminally responsible for the killings of his three children about a decade ago has been granted the ability to take multi-day leaves from the psychiatric hospital he was sentenced to in the Lower Mainland.

Dave Texeira, spokesperson for the victims’ family, confirmed the decision on Friday (March 11). “This is not good for anyone,” he tweeted.

Allan Schoenborn has been held at the hospital since 2010 after being convicted of killing his 10-year-old daughter and two sons, aged eight and five, in April 2008.

He was diagnosed with delusional disorder and told his B.C. Supreme Court trial he killed his children to protect them from an imagined threat of sexual abuse. He has been in the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam since being deemed not criminally responsible.

In the latest annual review of his case, which started in early March, the B.C. Review Board was asked to consider whether a psychiatric hospital director should have the discretion to allow up to 28 days of overnight leave.

In a 2020 review, he had been granted the ability to leave for day trips. Schoenborn has taken about a dozen outings in the past year, usually with his mother, as well as un-escorted leaves.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sooke set for suite of summer events
Next story
Use of COVID-19 restart grant fund stirs opposition to North Saanich budget

Just Posted

The District of Sooke wants to do more public consultation before proceeding with its official community plan. Council requested staff to schedule an open house on the OCP for this spring. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke looks to have more in-person public input on community plan

Patrons and vendors enjoy the Sooke Night Market in this file photo from 2018. The market will start on June 2 this year. (Sooke News Mirror File Photo)
Sooke set for suite of summer events

District of Sooke council holds its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Broom, flowers and electricity top Sooke council agenda on Monday

Tara Munro’s counselling business has been expanding by adding more in-person and online counsellors. (Contributed - Tara Munro)
Sooke counselling centre expanding to meet community needs