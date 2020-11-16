Construction is underway on Chilliwack’s new pump track, seen here on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 beside the Chilliwack Curling Club. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

B.C. city set to become home of the largest pump track facility in North America

Custom designed pump track with crossover tunnel will be geared to riders of all abilities

Construction has started on the new half-million-dollar pump track at The Landing site in Chilliwack.

It’s set to become the largest pump track in North America with 500 linear metres of track.

“Canada currently has 13 paved pump tracks, and the City of Chilliwack is about to add to that list,” according to the project update on the City of Chilliwack website.

In Chilliwack’s case the custom designed facility is being built by Velosolutions Bike Parks Canada. The design will feature a main starting platform and seven additional starting points.

All those potential patterns from various entry points should help draw national and international competitions to Chilliwack and put the city on the pump-track map, aside from the larger-than-usual size.

So what exactly is a pump track?

It’s a paved circuit of looping trails where riders use momentum and propulsion on BMX bikes, dirt bikes, mountain bikes, as well as scooters, wheelchairs, and skateboards too. It’s called a “pump” track because of the pumping motions made as they ride.

They are incorporating artificial turf into the design to create an all-weather, year-round outdoor recreational facility, increasing durability and reducing maintenance costs.

The project was funded with a one-time grant of $500,000 from the city’s gas tax revenues was allocated in the 2020 budget by council to construct the pump track at the Landing site, next to the Curling Club on Corbould Street.

