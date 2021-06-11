A Comox Valley shellfish operator pleaded guilty and was fined $10,000 in provincial court in Courtenay earlier this year. Record file photo

A Comox Valley shellfish operator pleaded guilty and was fined $10,000 in provincial court in Courtenay earlier this year. Record file photo

B.C. clam harvester fined $10,000 for Fisheries Act violations

Charges against three others were stayed in Courtenay Provincial Court

A Comox Valley-based shellfish operation has been hit with fines totaling $10,000 for licence violations.

The province court decision against Keith Chui, a commercial clamfish harvester, actually took place in Courtenay on Feb. 17 but was only released June 11. In the decision, Judge Brian Hutcheson found Chui guilty of eight counts of violating the federal Fisheries Act.

The issues surrounding the charges against Chui were incomplete information on mandatory shellfish container tags, inaccurate information of product harvested from his aquaculture site spanning several years and failure to submit two Annual Aquaculture Statistical reports. The DFO news release notes that 38 traceability tags were missing required information about who harvested, the location and when this happened. The fine for each count was $1,500 for a total of $4,500.

His activity records also did not accurately represent what was harvested from his site between 2014 and 2016. Again, the fine for each violation was $1,500, adding up to $4,500.

Finally, for failing to submit his Annual Aquaculture Statistical Report for 2015 and 2016, he was fined $500 for each of two counts, or $1,000, bringing the total of the infractions to $10,000. DFO uses the reports for the traceability of fish or for resource management purposes, while the federal and provincial agencies use them to tally gross domestic product.

DFO confirmed Chui’s aquaculture licence is based on Denman Island, but that he lives in Courtenay. Three other individuals were also charged. These charges were stayed, while Chui pleaded guilty to all counts.

“All four individuals were named on the aquaculture licence as ‘Issued to.’ When charges are laid for a violation against a licence condition, Crown counsel usually charges everyone, including a company if applicable, that the licence is issued to,” fishery officer Ari Turunen told the Record via email. “The investigation showed that Mr. Keith Chui was the main individual who was the most responsible for harvesting the clams and oyster from the aquaculture lease.”

READ MORE: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

As to why the decision was released now, DFO said this was likely due to the time required in getting some court documents and processing them through the department.

DFO is encouraging the public to provide information on similar activities or any contravention of the Fisheries Act and regulations. Anyone with information can call the toll-free line at 1-800-465-4336, or email details to DFO.ORR-ONS.MPO@dfo-mpo.gc.ca


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fishing

Previous story
Surrey has had 25% of B.C.’s total COVID-19 cases
Next story
Director of civil forfeiture seeks $140,000 from Fraser Valley drug dealer’s father-in-law

Just Posted

Nathan Watts, a member of the Tseshaht First Nation near Port Alberni, shares his story of substance use, a perspective he said isn’t seen enough. (Photo courtesy of Nathan Watts)
Public shaming, hate perpetuates further substance use: UVic researcher

Longtime addict Nathan Watts offers a user’s perspective on substance use

Graeme Wright is the owner of Hullabaloo, a new ice cream and coffee food truck serving patrons at the Red Barn on West Saanich. (Photo by Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff).
VIDEO: Cool treats, warm bevvies a specialty for new Saanich food truck

Hullabaloo owner Graeme Wright passionate about blending green space with sustainability

Nicky Cook and Kelly Yee set up their stand at Peninsula Country Market. (Black Press Media file photo)
Peninsula farmers markets ready to welcome back patrons

Both the Peninsula Country Market and North Saanich Farm Market plan to expand offerings in the summer

Library takes shape The new Vancouver Island Regional Library in Sooke is reaching skyward. The $7.5-million project is on schedule with an anticipated opening date of spring 2022. Work completed to date includes bringing services to the site, pouring the slab, and installing the timbers. Wall framing and roof building are now the focus. Library officials say the project is on budget. “At this stage, the building’s circular design is clear to see, and it is so exciting to watch this iconic amenity take shape for the community,” said David Carson, VIRL’s media spokesperson. The new library is along Wadams Way. (Kevin Laird – Sooke News Mirror)
PHOTO: Sooke library takes shape

The new Vancouver Island Regional Library in Sooke is reaching skyward. The… Continue reading

The closure of Government Street to vehicle traffic between Humboldt and Yates streets began June 11. The corridor will be pedestrian-only between noon and 10 p.m. daily until at least this fall. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
Downtown Victoria timed closure of Government Street begins

Pedestrian priority times part of city’s Build Back Victoria program

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

The courthouse in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file)
Nanaimo man, already in jail, found guilty of sexual abuse of sons

Man previously sentenced for sexual interference involving girl in Nanaimo

British Columbia-Yukon Community News Association’s 2021 Ma Murray Awards were handed out during a virtual ceremony on Friday, June 10. (Screen grab)
Black Press Media winners take gold at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications received nods in dozens of categories

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets campers while visiting McDougall, Ont. on Thursday, July 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
71% of B.C. men say they’d prefer to go camping with Trudeau: survey

Most British Columbians with plans to go camping outdoors say they’d prefer to go with Trudeau or Shania Twain

Members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Marine Mammal Response Program rescued an adult humpback what that was entangled in commercial fishing gear in the waters off of Entrance Island on Thursday, June 10. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Response Program)
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island

Department of Fisheries and Oceans responders spend hours untangling whale

Chilliwack cocaine trafficker Clayton Eheler seen with a tiger somewhere in Asia in 2014. Eheler was sentenced to nine years jail in 2018, but was released on bail in October 2020 pending his appeal of conviction.(Facebook)
Director of civil forfeiture seeks $140,000 from Fraser Valley drug dealer’s father-in-law

Clayton Eheler’s father-in-law Ray Morrissey caught with money in Fort St. John by B.C.’s gang unit

A Comox Valley shellfish operator pleaded guilty and was fined $10,000 in provincial court in Courtenay earlier this year. Record file photo
B.C. clam harvester fined $10,000 for Fisheries Act violations

Charges against three others were stayed in Courtenay Provincial Court

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Social visits have been allowed since COVID-19 vaccination has been offered in all care homes. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. prepares mandatory vaccination for senior care homes

180 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Friday, one more death

Lorraine Gibson, 90, received a COVID-19 immunization at the South Surrey Park and Ride vaccination clinic. (File photo: Aaron Hinks)
Surrey has had 25% of B.C.’s total COVID-19 cases

Surrey recorded 4,012 cases in May

Most Read